OptiBiotix Health : Grant of Options PDMR Dealing

Grant of Options

PDMR Dealing

25 September 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, announces the grant of options to its newly appointed non executive director, Sean Christie. The options were granted on Friday 21 September 2018 at an exercise price of 95p. Full details of the options agreement are set out in the table below.

Number of Shares under option 100,000 Exercise Price 95p Expiration date 21 September 2028 Interests following grant (shares/options) 100,000

The options have performance criteria attached to them which requires a doubling in the share price. The option holder can only purchase and/or sell shares once these conditions have been met. This ensures a continued focus on shareholder value creation.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive.

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented:'The ability to attract industry leading board members who deliver to performance targets and build shareholder value is important to OptiBiotix's continued success. The granting of share options helps OptiBiotix compete with the remuneration packages offered by larger corporates and incentivises the board to focus both effort and activity on building shareholder value. These options are offered to staff do not become exercisable (i.e. sellable) until they achieve performance targets which if achieved will create substantive shareholder value.'

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.