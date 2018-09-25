Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DUCAT VENTURES       

DUCAT VENTURES
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

OptiBiotix Health : Grant of Options PDMR Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

Grant of Options
PDMR Dealing

25 September 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, announces the grant of options to its newly appointed non executive director, Sean Christie. The options were granted on Friday 21 September 2018 at an exercise price of 95p. Full details of the options agreement are set out in the table below.

Number of Shares under option 100,000
Exercise Price 95p
Expiration date 21 September 2028
Interests following grant (shares/options) 100,000

The options have performance criteria attached to them which requires a doubling in the share price. The option holder can only purchase and/or sell shares once these conditions have been met. This ensures a continued focus on shareholder value creation.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive.

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented:'The ability to attract industry leading board members who deliver to performance targets and build shareholder value is important to OptiBiotix's continued success. The granting of share options helps OptiBiotix compete with the remuneration packages offered by larger corporates and incentivises the board to focus both effort and activity on building shareholder value. These options are offered to staff do not become exercisable (i.e. sellable) until they achieve performance targets which if achieved will create substantive shareholder value.'

For further information, please contact:

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Sean Christie
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Non-executive Director of the Company
b. Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name OptiBiotix Health Plc
b. LEI 213800UKYQFT941QHS14
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Options over 100,000 ordinary shares of 2p each

ISIN: GB00BP0RTP38

b. Nature of the transaction Award of option to purchase ordinary shares of the Company. Following the transaction, Mr Sean Christie has an interest in options over 100,000 ordinary shares.
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) per share Volume(s)
95p 100,000
d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume
- Price

100,000
95p

e. Date of the transaction 21 September 2018
f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 06:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUCAT VENTURES
08:54aOPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Grant of Options PDMR Dealing
PU
09/24OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Formation of ProBiotix Health Limited Appointment of Adam Re..
PU
09/11OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Signs Taiwan Licence Agreement With Bened Biomedical
AQ
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : secures agreement to market cholesterol-reducing LPLDL in Ta..
AQ
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Licence agreement with Bened Biomedical
PU
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Director Appointment
PU
09/05OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : US deal launches OptiBiotix's LPLDL probiotic into huge phar..
PU
09/04OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : signs US pharmaceutical deal for its cholesterol reducing La..
PU
08/30OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Half Yearly Report
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Biotech Floats Come Back With A Vengeance 
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick O'Hara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kingsley Collingbourne Chief Financial Officer
Sofia Kolida Director-Research & Development
Gareth Allan Barker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCAT VENTURES105
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 887
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.56%46 021
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.79%41 426
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.01%10 822
GENMAB2.04%10 170
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.