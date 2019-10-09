OptiBiotix Health : LPLDL® Pharmaceutical GMP process validation

LP LDL ® Pharmaceutical GMP process validation

09 October 2019

Confirmation of GRAS letter received from FDA

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, announces that its fully-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd. ('ProBiotix'), has completed process validation under Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices ('GMP') for LP LDL ® as a drug substance and received a letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affirming LP LDL ®'s Generally Recognized As Safe ('GRAS') status. Obtaining GMP certification is linked to a milestone payment under the pharmaceutical deal in the US (RNS: 4 September 2018, http://www.optibiotix-ir.com/content/news/archive/2018/04-09-18.asp).

Completing process validation under Pharmaceutical GMP's proves that a drug substance (LP LDL ®) is produced consistently with pharmaceutical grade quality. GMP process validation is required by customers and health authorities around the globe to commercialise active ingredients as drugs. The validation of LP LDL ® Pharmaceutical GMP manufacture is a significant step in the development of LP LDL ® as a pharmaceutical drug product.

GRAS is an FDA designation that a substance added to food is considered safe. ProBiotix had obtained a positive opinion from an independent panel of experts earlier this year (RNS: 21 February 2019, http://optibiotix-ir.com/content/news/archive/2019/21-02-19.asp), and has now received a letter from the FDA affirming LP LDL ®'s status as GRAS. This is the highest level of safety certification for a food ingredient in the US and ends an almost three year scientific and regulatory process. LP LDL ® (referred to as Lactobacillus plantarum ECGC 13110402, its scientific name) has been assigned the code GRN 000847 in the FDA register.

Steve Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of ProBiotix, commented: 'Completing Pharmaceutical GMP process validation and receiving the GRAS notification letter from the US FDA is a significant achievement for ProBiotix and LP LDL ®. Few marketed probiotics have achieved this level of proven safety and efficacy and it has triggered another milestone payment in the US Pharmaceutical agreement we announced last year. GMP manufacturing is required to commercialise a probiotic as a drug and is a de facto requirement of many companies to include ingredients in their food supplement formulations. Both GMP manufacturing and full GRAS status increases LP LDL ®'s market attractiveness and shows ProBiotix's commitment to commercialising the highest quality products. I would like to especially thank Dr. Luis Gosalbez who led both processes internally.'

