OptiBiotix Health : License agreement for LPLDL® in Japan

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, announces that its fully-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd. ("ProBiotix"), has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Tenshindo, Co. Ltd. ("Tenshindo") for the use of Lactobacillus plantarum LP LDL ® ("LP LDL ®") in cardiovascular food supplements in Japan.

Tenshindo is a manufacturer of functional food and cosmetics products founded in Japan in 1986. LP LDL ® will be the active ingredient in a novel cardiovascular health product that Tenshindo will add to its current portfolio of over 50 products. Tenshindo and ProBiotix will work together to obtain an authorised cardiovascular health claim for LP LDL ® from the Japanese authorities, based on the existing clinical and market evidence on the strain.

This is the first end product application deal in Japan emerging from ProBiotix's agreement with the local distributor EIWA Trading Corporation in February 2019 (RNS: 11 February 2019) to distribute LP LDL ® in the country, and part of the Company's strategy to include LP LDL ® in a wide range of cardiovascular health supplements, and in food, dairy, and beverage products across the world. EIWA and ProBiotix are working together to replicate this model with different partners and different applications in the Japanese market.

Dr. Luis Gosalbez, Business Development Director of OptiBiotix, commented:"We are pleased to announce this deal with Tenshindo, which will mean our first LP LDL ® finished product placement on the Japanese market.

Obtaining an authorised cardiovascular health claim for LP LDL ® from Japanese authorities will not only be highly advantageous from the commercial point of view, but also an important endorsement for ProBiotix's science. Tenshindo, with over 30 years of experience in this market, are an excellent commercial and regulatory partner to make the most of this opportunity."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

