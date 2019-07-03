Log in
DUCAT VENTURES
OptiBiotix Health : License agreement for LPLDL® in Japan

07/03/2019 | 03:53am EDT

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, announces that its fully-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd. ("ProBiotix"), has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Tenshindo, Co. Ltd. ("Tenshindo") for the use of Lactobacillus plantarum LPLDL® ("LPLDL®") in cardiovascular food supplements in Japan.

Tenshindo is a manufacturer of functional food and cosmetics products founded in Japan in 1986. LPLDL® will be the active ingredient in a novel cardiovascular health product that Tenshindo will add to its current portfolio of over 50 products. Tenshindo and ProBiotix will work together to obtain an authorised cardiovascular health claim for LPLDL® from the Japanese authorities, based on the existing clinical and market evidence on the strain.

This is the first end product application deal in Japan emerging from ProBiotix's agreement with the local distributor EIWA Trading Corporation in February 2019 (RNS: 11 February 2019) to distribute LPLDL® in the country, and part of the Company's strategy to include LPLDL® in a wide range of cardiovascular health supplements, and in food, dairy, and beverage products across the world. EIWA and ProBiotix are working together to replicate this model with different partners and different applications in the Japanese market.

Dr. Luis Gosalbez, Business Development Director of OptiBiotix, commented:"We are pleased to announce this deal with Tenshindo, which will mean our first LPLDL® finished product placement on the Japanese market.

Obtaining an authorised cardiovascular health claim for LPLDL® from Japanese authorities will not only be highly advantageous from the commercial point of view, but also an important endorsement for ProBiotix's science. Tenshindo, with over 30 years of experience in this market, are an excellent commercial and regulatory partner to make the most of this opportunity."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

OptiBiotix Health Plc
Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive 		www.optibiotix.com
Contact via Walbrook below
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NOMAD) Tel: 020 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Jo Turner / Ludovico Lazzaretti
finnCap (Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500
Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)
goetzpartners securities Limited Tel: 020 3897 6663
Brigitte de Lima
Walbrook PR Ltd
Anna Dunphy 		Tel: 020 7933 8780 or optibiotix@walbrookpr.com
Mob: 07876 741 001

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:52:08 UTC
