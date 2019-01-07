Log in
DUCAT VENTURES
OptiBiotix Health : Manufacturing, supply and profit sharing agreement for SlimBiome®

01/07/2019 | 03:24am EST

Manufacturing, supply and profit sharing agreement for SlimBiome®

07 January 2019

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, announces that it has entered into an exclusive manufacturing and supply agreement with Zeon Lifesciences Ltd ('Zeon'). The agreement grants Zeon an exclusive license to manufacture and supply OptiBiotix's SlimBiome® weight management technology in India, in return for 50% of the profit.

The agreement optimises the supply chain in Southern Asia by leveraging Zeon's purchasing power, manufacturing efficiencies and partner network to scale up the manufacture and supply of SlimBiome®. Under the terms of the agreement, Zeon will cover the cost for the registration of SlimBiome® and any finished product containing Slimbiome® with the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

This agreement is an important step in meeting the needs of major Indian and global corporates for SlimBiome®, and SlimBiome® containing products, in the large consumer markets of India and Southern Asia. This business to business (B2B) strategy brings OptiBiotix's innovative science together with partner's expertise and market reach to create multiple product opportunities to serve consumer healthcare markets around the world.

Zeon has over 30 years' experience in developing and manufacturing customised formulations and presentations (spray dried and dry blended powders, syrups, capsules, tablets, sachets and diskettes) for the food, herbal, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical Industry. It is India's leading manufacturer of nutraceutical and herbal products with a strong focus on scientifically researched and clinically backed products which have the potential to be market leaders. Zeon has NSF Certified and Certified WHO GMP compliant plants, NABL Accredited quality control laboratories, and is approved by FSSAI & AYUSH, India. Zeon was awarded Nutraceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year in 2017 by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, and Best Nutraceutical Research Company in 2018 by CMO Asia. Zeon include major Indian and international healthcare companies such as Danone, GNC, Decathlon, Sun Pharma and Herbalife amongst its customers.

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented:'We are pleased to announce this exclusive manufacturing, supply and profit sharing agreement. We chose Zeon due to their position as India's leading manufacturer of nutraceutical products, industry reputation, extensive national and international partner network, and their expertise in manufacturing high value nutraceutical products. We believe partnering with Zeon is an important step in optimising the supply chain to facilitate the needs of existing and new corporate partners in India and Southern Asia and anticipate further announcements in due course. We hope the combination of our strong science and Zeon's local knowledge and manufacturing expertise with our combined partner network will quickly help bring the benefits of SlimBiome® technology to India's 29.8m obese men and women.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty five international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:23:04 UTC
