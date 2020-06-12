South Korean worker death at Hyundai Motor supplier causes production suspensions

The death of a factory worker at a Hyundai Motor parts supplier in an industrial accident led to some Hyundai production lines in South Korea, including for the Palisade SUV, temporarily being suspended, a union official said on Friday.

The worker at Duckyang Industry Co Ltd was killed on Thursday due to getting stuck in machinery, a Hyundai Motor union official said.

The accident stopped production at the supplier, which makes parts such as automotive cockpit modules, and led to a parts shortage on Friday on some Hyundai production lines.

Authorities are investigating the accident, said the union official.

Duckyang supplies most of its products to Hyundai Motor. The company reported a 4.1 billion won ($3.4 million) operating loss for the first quarter in a regulatory filing in May.

A Duckyang official could not be reached for comment.

Hyundai Motor said the parts supply disruption has affected production at its Ulsan plant, including for its Kona and Palisade models, but that it expected a limited impact.

($1 = 1,203.31 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)