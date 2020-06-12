Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Duckyang Ind. Co., Ltd.    A024900   KR7024900003

DUCKYANG IND. CO., LTD.

(A024900)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/11
1030 KRW   -0.48%
04:17aSouth Korean worker death at Hyundai Motor supplier causes production suspensions
RE
2019HYDROGEN HURDLES : a deadly blast hampers South Korea's big fuel cell car bet
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korean worker death at Hyundai Motor supplier causes production suspensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

The death of a factory worker at a Hyundai Motor parts supplier in an industrial accident led to some Hyundai production lines in South Korea, including for the Palisade SUV, temporarily being suspended, a union official said on Friday.

The worker at Duckyang Industry Co Ltd was killed on Thursday due to getting stuck in machinery, a Hyundai Motor union official said.

The accident stopped production at the supplier, which makes parts such as automotive cockpit modules, and led to a parts shortage on Friday on some Hyundai production lines.

Authorities are investigating the accident, said the union official.

Duckyang supplies most of its products to Hyundai Motor. The company reported a 4.1 billion won ($3.4 million) operating loss for the first quarter in a regulatory filing in May.

A Duckyang official could not be reached for comment.

Hyundai Motor said the parts supply disruption has affected production at its Ulsan plant, including for its Kona and Palisade models, but that it expected a limited impact.

($1 = 1,203.31 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUCKYANG IND. CO., LTD. -0.48% 1030 End-of-day quote.-17.27%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.07% 14200 End-of-day quote.-20.67%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.69% 108500 End-of-day quote.-9.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DUCKYANG IND. CO., LTD.
04:17aSouth Korean worker death at Hyundai Motor supplier causes production suspens..
RE
2019HYDROGEN HURDLES : a deadly blast hampers South Korea's big fuel cell car bet
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 359 B 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net income 2019 -13 739 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net Debt 2019 34 777 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 33 330 M 27,8 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 727
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart DUCKYANG IND. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Duckyang Ind. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Hui Yoon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Sook Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Chan Jung Managing Director & Head-Finance
Deok-Hyun Woo Senior Managing Director & Head-Research Institute
Gook-Jin Lee Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCKYANG IND. CO., LTD.-17.27%28
GENTEX CORPORATION-3.97%6 457
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.23.90%4 600
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.47.56%3 841
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-1.67%2 374
ADIENT PLC-20.89%1 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group