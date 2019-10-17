Log in
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

(DCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/16 04:02:00 pm
39.5 USD   -0.53%
07:01aDucommun Announces Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
10/09DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED : Acquires Nobles Worldwide
PU
10/09LEVINE LEICHTMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS : Sells Nobles Worldwide
PR
Ducommun Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2019 third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 30, 2019. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, controller and chief accounting officer, will host a call that day, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately ten minutes prior to conference time. The participant passcode is 4590999.  Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes.      

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.  Conference call replay will be available after that time at the same link or by dialing 855-859-2056, passcode 4590999.              

About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:
Christopher D. Wampler – V.P., Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 310.513.7200
Chris Witty – Investor Relations; 646.438.9385; cwitty@darrowir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
