Ducon Infratechnologies : Provides a Business Update

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON), an emerging
technology company providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure
& digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries
provides an update on its business activities.
The Company indicated that in its Infrastructure business segment, it is
diligently working with customers in securing projects in its legacy
businesses of material handling systems and electrification systems and
is seeing a normal amount of activity in its business. The Company also
continues to submit new bids and revise previously submitted proposals
for its Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems required for power plants
and industrial boilers. The Company is hopeful that some of these bids
will soon materialize in firm orders. However, the industry per se has
not witnessed too many orders being placed and hence the build up with
respect to orders in this segment continues to be poor.
In its digital & Information technology (IT) business segment the
Company is selectively focusing on areas in online ecommerce in India
and abroad. The Company’s IT business segment currently only deals with
network & hardware solutions, marketing initiatives, distribution,
volume procurement and end to end technical support. The proposed move
to services and platforms in the IT business is expected to see the
Company gain traction in this segment by the end of the next fiscal.
The Company remains cautiously optimistic that the current scenario in
the FGD space should definitely see improvement and even an order or two
can provide a huge fillip to the revenue and profitability.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Aron Govil, the Managing Director said,
“We remain committed to building a Company that would bring
technological expertise and experience in areas of industrial,
infrastructure and digital space.”
He also added, “I am aware that the performance at the bourses in the
recent past has not been particularly pleasant from a shareholder
perspective but as a promoter holding over 70% of the Company’s
outstanding shares, investors should realize that it is in my best
interest to ensure that we create lasting value for the shareholders and
I want everyone to know that we are putting our best efforts to make
that happen.”
