Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc.    DUC

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND

(DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust : DUC Utility and Corporate Bond Trust SEC 19(a) Notice July 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a stable monthly distribution that is primarily derived from current net investment income. At times, a portion of a distribution may also be derived from realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital.

The final tax characterization of distributions from the Fund can only be determined at the end of the year. The Fund is required to indicate the source of each distribution to shareholders based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The characterization of the Fund's distributions for federal income tax purposes and GAAP purposes may differ primarily due to the treatment of amortization for premiums and discounts on fixed income securities.

On July 31, 2020, the Fund paid a distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020. Under GAAP, the Fund estimates that 49% of that distribution is attributable to current year net investment income and 51% is in excess of current year net investment income and is therefore attributable to paid-in capital.

As of the date of this notice, the Fund estimates that its current-year distributions will be derived from net investment income rather than from paid-in capital for federal income tax purposes.

A Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders which will state the amount and tax characterization of current-year distributions.

July 31, 2020

CUSIP: 26432K108

Disclaimer

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:46:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13,1 M - -
Net income 2019 25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 96,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,88x
Yield 2019 4,60%
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2018 22,6x
EV / Sales 2019 26,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Nathan Ivey Partain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Vitale Chairman
Alan Michael Meder Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Geraldine M. McNamara Independent Director
Eileen A. Moran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.2.52%258
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.42%5 879
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.59%3 294
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.06%2 510
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.68%1 985
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.20%1 967
