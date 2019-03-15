Dufry : 15/03/2019 Dufry Day in Zurich 15 May, 2019 Dufry is pleased to invite you to its 2019 Dufry Day to take place this year in Zurich, Switzerland.

Invitation

Basel, March 15, 2019

Dufry Day in Zurich

15 May, 2019

Dufry is pleased to invite you to its2019 Dufry Dayto take place this year in Zurich, Switzerland.

Wednesday, 15 May, 2019 From 09:00 to around 14:00 (CET) Radisson Blu Hotel, Zurich Airport

The event will cover the main aspects ofDufry'sstrategy with a particular focus onDufry'sstrategic positioning and new set of mid-to long-term targets and the implications of IFRS 16 implications in the financials, which will be presented by Dufry'sSenior Management.

The full program of the event will be provided in due course.

In order to register for the event, please emailir@dufry.chwith the subject"Dufry Day 2019". Registration will be received untilApril 15th, 2019.

We look forward to welcoming you in the Dufry Day!

For further information, please contact:

Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19renzo.radice@dufry.com

Rafael Duarte

Sara Lizi

Global Investor Relations

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Phone: +41 61 266 45 77rafael.duarte@dufry.com

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

Dufry Group-A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and IvoryCoast. SOS Children'sVillages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.