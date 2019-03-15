Dufry : 15/03/2019 Dufry Day in Zurich 15 May, 2019 Dufry is pleased to invite you to its 2019 Dufry Day to take place this year in Zurich, Switzerland.

Invitation
Basel, March 15, 2019
Dufry Day in Zurich
15 May, 2019
Dufry is pleased to invite you to its2019 Dufry Dayto take place this year in Zurich, Switzerland.
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019 From 09:00 to around 14:00 (CET) Radisson Blu Hotel, Zurich Airport
The event will cover the main aspects ofDufry'sstrategy with a particular focus onDufry'sstrategic positioning and new set of mid-to long-term targets and the implications of IFRS 16 implications in the financials, which will be presented by Dufry'sSenior Management.
The full program of the event will be provided in due course.
In order to register for the event, please emailir@dufry.chwith the subject"Dufry Day 2019". Registration will be received untilApril 15th, 2019.
We look forward to welcoming you in the Dufry Day!
Best regards
Dufry IR Team
For further information, please contact:
Renzo Radice
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 19renzo.radice@dufry.com
Rafael Duarte
Sara Lizi
Global Investor Relations
Investor Relations Americas &
Communications Div. 4
Phone: +41 61 266 45 77rafael.duarte@dufry.com
Phone: +55 21 2157 9901sara.lizi@br.dufry.com
