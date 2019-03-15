Dufry Day in Zurich 15 May, 2019

Dufry is pleased to invite you to its 2019 Dufry Day to take place this year in Zurich, Switzerland.

Wednesday, 15 May, 2019

From 09:00 to around 14:00 (CET)

Radisson Blu Hotel, Zurich Airport

The event will cover the main aspects of Dufry's strategy with a particular focus on Dufry's strategic positioning and new set of mid-to long-term targets and the implications of IFRS 16 implications in the financials, which will be presented by Dufry's Senior Management.

The full program of the event will be provided in due course.

In order to register for the event, please email ir@dufry.ch with the subject "Dufry Day 2019". Registration will be received until April 15th, 2019.

We look forward to welcoming you in the Dufry Day!

Best regards

Dufry IR Team