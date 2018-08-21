Dufry approves the termination of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) program and takes steps to delist in Brazil

Dufry submitted today to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) ("B3") a proposal for discontinuing its Brazilian Depositary Receipt program ("BDR Program") pursuant to item 6.6.7 of the Issuer's Manual enacted by B3 ("Proposal").

Upon completion of the termination of the BDR Program, Dufry AG ("Dufry") will take the measures required to cancel its registration with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") as a category A, foreign issuer, as well its listing with B3.

Dufry's decision to terminate the BDR Program and to cancel Dufry's registration as a foreign issuer in Brazil took into consideration the low liquidity of Dufry's BDRs and aims at reducing costs and operational complexities affecting the Company, and concentrating the trading of Dufry's securities on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The information regarding the terms, conditions and specific procedures to be considered by the BDR holders with respect to the termination of the BDR Program will be disclosed by Dufry to the BDR holders in Brazil after the Proposal is approved by B3.

Dufry will keep the market informed of material developments concerning the termination of its BDR Program and its delisting from B3.

