08/21/2018 | 06:50am CEST

Media Release

Important information for holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts

Basel, August 21, 2018

Dufry approves the termination of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) program and takes steps to delist in Brazil

Dufry submitted today to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) ("B3") a proposal for discontinuing its Brazilian Depositary Receipt program ("BDR Program") pursuant to item 6.6.7 of the Issuer's Manual enacted by B3 ("Proposal").

Upon completion of the termination of the BDR Program, Dufry AG ("Dufry") will take the measures required to cancel its registration with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") as a category A, foreign issuer, as well its listing with B3.

Dufry's decision to terminate the BDR Program and to cancel Dufry's registration as a foreign issuer in Brazil took into consideration the low liquidity of Dufry's BDRs and aims at reducing costs and operational complexities affecting the Company, and concentrating the trading of Dufry's securities on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The information regarding the terms, conditions and specific procedures to be considered by the BDR holders with respect to the termination of the BDR Program will be disclosed by Dufry to the BDR holders in Brazil after the Proposal is approved by B3.

Dufry will keep the market informed of material developments concerning the termination of its BDR Program and its delisting from B3.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Rafael Duarte

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Global Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Phone: +41 61 266 45 77

renzo.radice@dufry.com

rafael.duarte@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN; B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: DAGB33) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




