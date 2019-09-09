Log in
Dufry : Britain says travellers to EU will have duty-free shopping after no-deal Brexit

09/09/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House John Bercow gestures as he speaks after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said there would be a return of duty-free shopping for travellers to the European Union if the country leaves the bloc without a deal.

Those going to the EU won't have to pay UK excise duties on cigarettes and alcohol in a no-deal scenario, Britain's Treasury said, adding that a bottle of wine bought at London's Heathrow airport could be up to 2.23 pounds cheaper.

"As we prepare to leave the EU, I'm pleased to be able to back British travellers," finance minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

"We want people to enjoy their hard-earned holidays and this decision will help holidaymakers' cash go that little bit further." 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal on October 31.

Lawmakers who are concerned about the economic fallout from a no-deal Brexit have voted to force Johnson to seek a delay to avoid leaving without a deal, but he has said that he will not countenance an extension.

Duty-free shopping is already allowed for those travelling to non-EU countries, but was stopped for EU travellers when the bloc's Single Market was introduced.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)
