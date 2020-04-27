Dufry : Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

Log in
04/27/2020 | 03:43am EDT

Media Release

Basel, April 27, 2020

Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG will be held on May 18, 2020, at 14.00 CEST at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, CH-4058 Basel, Switzerland.

To access the agenda for the meeting, please click here.

The meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 6a of the Ordinance 2 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) in the version of March 16, 2020 (as amended). The shareholders of Dufry AG may exercise their rights at the Ordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Voting Rights Representative. This measure makes it possible to hold the Ordinary General Meeting despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information please contact:

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 07:42:00 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 6 378 M
EBIT 2020 311 M
Net income 2020 -572 M
Debt 2020 5 351 M
Yield 2020 7,21%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,34x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 446 M
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 53,78  CHF
Last Close Price 26,08  CHF
Spread / Highest target 283%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Independent Non-Executive Director
Heek Yung Min Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFRY AG-72.84%1 483
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY9.14%11 832
NEXT-36.14%7 048
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY6.19%4 563
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-4.93%3 958
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-57.46%2 182
