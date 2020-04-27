Dufry : Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG will be held on May 18, 2020, at 14.00 CEST at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, CH-4058 Basel, Switzerland.

To access the agenda for the meeting, please click here.

The meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 6a of the Ordinance 2 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) in the version of March 16, 2020 (as amended). The shareholders of Dufry AG may exercise their rights at the Ordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Voting Rights Representative. This measure makes it possible to hold the Ordinary General Meeting despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information please contact: