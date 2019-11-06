Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Dufry AG    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dufry plans to issue EUR 750 million Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

Basel, November 6, 2019

Dufry plans to issue EUR 750 million Senior Notes

Dufry plans to issue EUR 750 million Senior Notes due 2027. Proceeds from the offering are intended to be used to refinance the existing EUR 700 million principal amount of outstanding Senior Notes due 2023 and reduce existing bank debt.

Dufry Group, a leading global travel retailer, plans to issue EUR 750 million Senior Notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance the existing EUR 700 million principal amount of outstanding Senior Notes due 2023 and reduce existing bank debt. It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Exact terms and conditions are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Important Notices

This media release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities discussed in this media release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Dufry has no intention to register any portion of the offering of these securities under the Securities Act.

Information in this press release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Dufry AG as of the date of this press release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect Dufry AG's forward-looking statements include, among other things: the successful consummation of the notes offering, global GDP trends, competition in the markets in which Dufry AG operates, unfavorable changes in airline passenger traffic, unfavorable changes in taxation and restrictions on the duty-free sale in countries where Dufry AG operates.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Dagmara Robinson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Global Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

renzo.radice@dufry.com

dagmara.robinson@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Karen Sharpes

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Global Media &

Events

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating close to 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUFRY AG
01:05aDufry plans to issue EUR 750 million Senior Notes
TE
11/05EUROPE : European shares hit more than four-year peak on trade hopes
RE
11/05Dufry posts strong third quarter results leading to solid performance in the ..
TE
11/04Hudson Group Announces Opening of First Joe & the Juice at Vancouver Internat..
TE
10/25Hudson Group Wins Expanded Retail Contract at Newark Liberty International Ai..
TE
10/22Conference Call on Dufry's Nine Months 2019 Results on November 5, 2019
TE
10/16DUFRY : 16/10/2019 Dufry signs a new contract increasing its presence at Mexico ..
PU
10/16Dufry signs a new contract increasing its presence at Mexico City Airport
TE
10/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ab InBev, Renault, Publicis, Euronext
10/11Dufry to be entitled to reclaim tax payments in Brazil
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 8 890 M
EBIT 2019 420 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 3 136 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 44,4x
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 4 285 M
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101,31  CHF
Last Close Price 92,36  CHF
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Yves Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorge Born Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFRY AG-8.55%4 316
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY16.93%11 521
NEXT64.07%10 799
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 056
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-22.01%4 637
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.0.87%4 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group