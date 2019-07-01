Dufry signs 7 year contract to operate specialty stores at Helsinki Airport

Dufry has signed a seven year contract with Finavia to operate seven new luxury and premium retail shops at Helsinki Airport. A total of 700 m² of retail space will be added in both the Schengen and Non Schengen areas of the airport. This contract further strengthens Dufry's position at Helsinki airport, where it will continue to operate its three main tax and duty free stores and several specialty units, occupying a total of nearly 4,000 m².

Three of the units will see the development of Dufry's own and unique specialized shop concepts: Collection, Timebox and Urban Attitude. Additionally, new luxury brands will also be introduced showcasing iconic international brands such as Longchamp, Coach, Jimmy Choo and Chloe, thus strengthening and enhancing the existing portfolio of luxury brands already present at Helsinki. Work to develop the new shops commences this year and will continue in phases through to 2021.

Commenting on the new contract, Eugenio Andrades, Dufry's Divisional CEO Europe, Africa and Strategy said, "We are delighted to have secured this new contract and would like to thank our partners at Finavia for their support and the trust they have shown in us. Ours is a very collaborative and long term relationship and we look forward to working with the airport team to create welcoming and impactful retail spaces for the over 20 million passengers that will pass through the airport each year. This is an exciting time of transformation for Helsinki airport and we are proud to be part of it".

Finavia's Vice President of Commercial Services at Helsinki Airport, Nora Immonen commented, "We are pleased with the shop concepts and brands Dufry offered. With the luxury and premium shops, we can offer an even wider selection of retail services to both our Finnish and our international passengers. We are looking forward to our cooperation and the opening of the seven new shops".