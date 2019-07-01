Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Dufry AG    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dufry signs 7 year contract to operate specialty stores at Helsinki Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Basel, July 1, 2019

Dufry signs 7 year contract to operate specialty stores

at Helsinki Airport

Dufry has signed a seven year contract with Finavia to operate seven new luxury and premium retail shops at Helsinki Airport. A total of 700 m² of retail space will be added in both the Schengen and Non Schengen areas of the airport. This contract further strengthens Dufry's position at Helsinki airport, where it will continue to operate its three main tax and duty free stores and several specialty units, occupying a total of nearly 4,000 m².

Three of the units will see the development of Dufry's own and unique specialized shop concepts: Collection, Timebox and Urban Attitude. Additionally, new luxury brands will also be introduced showcasing iconic international brands such as Longchamp, Coach, Jimmy Choo and Chloe, thus strengthening and enhancing the existing portfolio of luxury brands already present at Helsinki. Work to develop the new shops commences this year and will continue in phases through to 2021.

Commenting on the new contract, Eugenio Andrades, Dufry's Divisional CEO Europe, Africa and Strategy said, "We are delighted to have secured this new contract and would like to thank our partners at Finavia for their support and the trust they have shown in us. Ours is a very collaborative and long term relationship and we look forward to working with the airport team to create welcoming and impactful retail spaces for the over 20 million passengers that will pass through the airport each year. This is an exciting time of transformation for Helsinki airport and we are proud to be part of it".

Finavia's Vice President of Commercial Services at Helsinki Airport, Nora Immonen commented, "We are pleased with the shop concepts and brands Dufry offered. With the luxury and premium shops, we can offer an even wider selection of retail services to both our Finnish and our international passengers. We are looking forward to our cooperation and the opening of the seven new shops".

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Rafael Duarte

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Global Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Phone: +41 61 266 45 77

renzo.radice@dufry.com

rafael.duarte@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Karen Sharpes

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Global Media &

Events

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all six continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUFRY AG
01:05aDufry signs 7 year contract to operate specialty stores at Helsinki Airport
TE
06/27Activist investor Elliott's top European holdings
RE
06/19Thailand's King Power wins duty-free retailer auction for major airports
RE
06/15FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Elects Four to Board of Directors
AQ
06/11DUFRY : Hudson Group Appoints Tom Waldron to Drive Its Food & Beverage Expansion..
AQ
06/05DUFRY : 05/06/2019 Dufry acquires RegStaer Vnukovo
PU
06/05Dufry acquires RegStaer Vnukovo
TE
05/14Dufry starts positively and accelerates organic growth in the first quarter 2..
TE
05/14DUFRY AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 9, 2019
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 8 966 M
EBIT 2019 644 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 3 120 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 35,81
P/E ratio 2020 19,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 4 454 M
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 109  CHF
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julián Díaz González Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta Chief Executive Officer-Operations & Strategy
Andreas Schneiter Chief Financial Officer
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFRY AG-11.21%4 561
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.39%13 126
NEXT38.46%9 360
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC31.02%5 530
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 287
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-10.88%5 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About