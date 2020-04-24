Dufry successfully completes the placement of 5,500,000 shares and the offering of CHF 350 million convertible bonds

Dufry AG ("Dufry" or the "Company") has successfully completed the placement of 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares"), corresponding to 9.9% of Dufry's current issued share capital, and 500,000 treasury shares (the "Treasury Shares"), by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The New Shares will be issued from Dufry's existing authorized capital.

The shares were placed at CHF 27.50 per share and the gross proceeds from the placement are CHF 151.3 million. The shares were offered exclusively to professional investors in Switzerland (via private placement), outside of Switzerland and the United States to institutional investors (in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers (in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) (the "Share Placement").

The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on April 27, 2020.

Convertible bond

Dufry, via its subsidiary Dufry One B.V., successfully completed the placement of senior bonds due 2023, conditionally convertible into shares of the Company and guaranteed by the Company (the "Convertible Bonds"). Following strong demand, the nominal amount of the issuance has been increased by CHF 50 million to a total size of CHF 350 million.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at par with a denomination of CHF 200,000 and carry a coupon of 1.00%, payable semi-annually. The conversion price is CHF 33.00, corresponding to a conversion premium of 20% over the reference share price, which is equal to the offer price determined in the concurrent Share Placement and delta hedging transactions of individual Convertible Bonds investors. Unless previously converted, redeemed, or re-purchased and cancelled, the Convertible Bonds will be redeemed at par at maturity on May 4, 2023.

The shares to be delivered upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds will be sourced from conditional capital or from existing shares. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will be seeking shareholders' approval at the next ordinary general meeting, scheduled for May 18, 2020, for the increase of the conditional share capital to CHF 63.5 million, divided into 12.7 million new shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each and corresponding to 22.9% of Dufry's share capital following the issuance of the New Shares. If shareholder approval for the creation of conditional capital is not passed and registered before August 4, 2020, the Convertible Bonds will be redeemed in cash at the greater of 102% of the principal amount and 102% of the fair market value of the Convertible Bonds, plus accrued but unpaid interest, and otherwise in accordance with their terms.

The settlement date of the Convertible Bonds is expected to be on or around May 4, 2020. Application for the listing and trading of the Convertible Bonds on SIX Swiss Exchange will be made at a later stage.

UBS AG, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs International acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BofA Securities and HSBC acted as Joint Bookrunners. ING, Raiffeisen International and Unicredit acted as Co-Lead Managers.

