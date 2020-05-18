Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to elect Mr. Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as chair of the Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.67% of the votes represented. ​

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals (i) to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2019 and (ii) to approve on a non-binding consultative basis the Remuneration Report for 2019, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 99.43% and 88.53%, respectively, of the votes represented. ​

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the retained loss of CHF 366,143,000, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.62% of the votes represented. No dividend will be paid.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for their activities in the financial year 2019, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 97.41% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to increase the conditional share capital from CHF 4,442,160 to CHF 63,500,000 and to amend Article 3bis paras. 1 and 4 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 89.53% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to re-elect (i) Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) Mr. Jorge Born; (iii) Ms. Claire Chiang; (iv) Mr. Julián Díaz González; (v) Ms. Heekyung Jo Min; (vi) Mr. Luis Maroto Camino; (vii) Mr. Steven Tadler; (viii) Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni as members of the Board of Directors and to elect (ix) Ms. Mary J. Steele Guilfoile as member of the Board of Directors, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 94.17%, 98.28%, 94.13%, 94.22%, 98.71%, 99.01%, 98.70%, 99.00% and 95.21%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to elect (i) Ms. Claire Chiang; (ii) Ms. Heekyung Jo Min; and (iii) Mr. Jorge Born as members of the Remuneration Committee, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 92.01%, 98.55% and 96.13%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Ernst & Young Ltd as the Auditors for the financial year 2020, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.18% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.38% of the votes represented.