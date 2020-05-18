Log in
Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

05/18/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Media Release

Basel, May 18, 2020

Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2020

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland, on May 18, 2020 at 14.00 hrs. The meeting was held in compliance with the provisions issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), validly convened and constituted, and shareholders duly registered in the share register of the Company representing 26,423,071 shares and 48% of the total share capital of Dufry AG were represented at the meeting.

  1. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to elect Mr. Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as chair of the Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.67% of the votes represented.

  2. As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals (i) to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2019 and (ii) to approve on a non-binding consultative basis the Remuneration Report for 2019, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 99.43% and 88.53%, respectively, of the votes represented.

  3. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the retained loss of CHF 366,143,000, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.62% of the votes represented. No dividend will be paid.

  4. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for their activities in the financial year 2019, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 97.41% of the votes represented.

  5. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to increase the conditional share capital from CHF 4,442,160 to CHF 63,500,000 and to amend Article 3bis paras. 1 and 4 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 89.53% of the votes represented.

  6. As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to re-elect (i) Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) Mr. Jorge Born; (iii) Ms. Claire Chiang; (iv) Mr. Julián Díaz González; (v) Ms. Heekyung Jo Min; (vi) Mr. Luis Maroto Camino; (vii) Mr. Steven Tadler; (viii) Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni as members of the Board of Directors and to elect (ix) Ms. Mary J. Steele Guilfoile as member of the Board of Directors, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 94.17%, 98.28%, 94.13%, 94.22%, 98.71%, 99.01%, 98.70%, 99.00% and 95.21%, respectively, of the votes represented.

  7. As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to elect (i) Ms. Claire Chiang; (ii) Ms. Heekyung Jo Min; and (iii) Mr. Jorge Born as members of the Remuneration Committee, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 92.01%, 98.55% and 96.13%, respectively, of the votes represented.

  8. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Ernst & Young Ltd as the Auditors for the financial year 2020, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.18% of the votes represented.

  9. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.38% of the votes represented.

  10. As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to approve a maximum aggregate amount of compensation (i) of the Board of Directors for the term of office from the 2020 Ordinary General Meeting to the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of CHF 8.5 million and (ii) of the Global Executive Committee for the financial year 2021 of CHF 34.0 million, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 89.39% and 91.46%, respectively, of the votes represented.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

renzo.radice@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Karen Sharpes

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Global Media &

Events

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
