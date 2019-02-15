Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DUKE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation - DUK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK).

On February 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that, based on a filing by the North American Electric Reliability Corp., a nonprofit oversight entity, and people familiar with the matter, the Company was facing a $10M fine by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for numerous violations of safety and cyber security rules, including “repeated failures to implement physical and cyber security protections,” and that the Company had “failed to protect sensitive information on its most critical cyber assets and allowed employees without proper clearances to access computerized records for more than four years.” According to the report, the 127 violations cited presented a serious risk to “the eastern interconnection, the web of electric utilities east of the Rocky Mountains that furnishes electricity to most Americans.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Duke’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Duke’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Duke shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-duk/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
02/15DUKE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/15DUKE ENERGY : EDITED TRANSCRIPT Q4 2018 Duke Energy Corporation Earnings Call
PU
02/15DUKE ENERGY : 7X Energy announces sale of 100 MW Lapetus Solar Energy Project to..
AQ
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/14DUKE ENERGY : Sees Adjusted Profit Growth, But Earnings Fall in 4Q
DJ
02/14DUKE ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14DUKE ENERGY : Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release
PU
02/14DUKE ENERGY : Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Slides
PU
02/14DUKE ENERGY : Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Non-GAAP reconciliation
PU
02/14DUKE ENERGY : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 919 M
EBIT 2019 6 028 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Debt 2019 62 121 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 17,72
P/E ratio 2020 16,84
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Capitalization 62 605 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.76%62 605
DOMINION ENERGY2.02%56 608
IBERDROLA3.31%52 878
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.02%50 621
EXELON CORPORATION6.12%46 412
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER6.17%39 128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.