Duke Energy Corp

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
My previous session
  Report  
DUKE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation - DUK

03/15/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK).

On February 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that, based on a filing by the North American Electric Reliability Corp., a nonprofit oversight entity, and people familiar with the matter, the Company was facing a $10M fine by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for numerous violations of safety and cyber security rules, including “repeated failures to implement physical and cyber security protections,” and that the Company had “failed to protect sensitive information on its most critical cyber assets and allowed employees without proper clearances to access computerized records for more than four years.” According to the report, the 127 violations cited presented a serious risk to “the eastern interconnection, the web of electric utilities east of the Rocky Mountains that furnishes electricity to most Americans.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Duke’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Duke’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Duke shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-duk/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 248 M
EBIT 2019 6 043 M
Net income 2019 3 555 M
Debt 2019 62 192 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 17,32
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
EV / Sales 2020 5,08x
Capitalization 65 693 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,2 $
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 693
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.87%91 320
ENEL8.80%63 151
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.25%61 259
IBERDROLA8.24%56 059
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.33%53 311
