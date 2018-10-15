Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : 10,000 workers restoring power to remaining Duke Energy customers in Carolinas after Tropical Storm Michael

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:34am CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An army of more than 10,000 repair workers today continued to restore power to Duke Energy's customers in the Carolinas following Tropical Storm Michael.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

About 50,000 customers – almost all in North Carolina – remained without power as of 6:30 p.m.

Duke Energy expects to restore power to most of the remaining customers, whose properties can receive power, by 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Crews have repaired more than 1 million power outages since the destructive storm raced through the Carolinas on Thursday.

Utility teams from Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas have joined Duke Energy's Carolinas workers to assist with repairs.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' continued patience during this challenging and stressful time for them and their families," said Duke Energy incident commander Rufus Jackson. "Our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across the Carolinas.

"The storm's severity caused significant, widespread damage to the region's electric system – damage that requires repairing and replacing large numbers of utility poles, power lines and other infrastructure components. That critical work takes time, but we continue to make significant progress," Jackson said.

Duke Energy is asking customers without power to turn switches to the "off" position on as many appliances and electronics as possible. That step facilitates power restoration by reducing the immediate demand on power lines when power is restored. Once power is restored, the company asks customers to wait a few minutes before turning on those appliances and electronics.

Power restoration information, by geographical zone, is available at:

https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/carolinas/hurricane-michael-restoration-in-the-carolinas

  • Latest outage numbers can be found here. Information about how to report a power outage also can be found at that link.
  • For the latest storm and power restoration updates, visit https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/carolinas – or follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).
  • Duke Energy urges all customers to check on neighbors who have special needs and might require extra assistance due to a power outage.

Power line safety

  • Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.
  • Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
  • If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
  • Click here for a video about power line safety.

(NYSE: DUK)

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-000-workers-restoring-power-to-remaining-duke-energy-customers-in-carolinas-after-tropical-storm-michael-300730714.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
02:27aDUKE ENERGY : Power restoration to Duke Energy's Florida customers continues aft..
PR
01:34aDUKE ENERGY : 10,000 workers restoring power to remaining Duke Energy customers ..
PR
10/13DUKE ENERGY : Power restored to more than 900,000 Duke Energy customers in the C..
PR
10/13DUKE ENERGY : Florida updating power restoration times to customers impacted by ..
PR
10/13DUKE ENERGY : provides information about power restoration for Florida customers..
PR
10/12DUKE ENERGY : provides information about power restoration for Carolinas custome..
PR
10/12Duke Energy, Georgia Power and Dominion Detail Power Restoration Figures
DJ
10/12DUKE ENERGY : restores power to 180,000 customers in Carolinas following Tropica..
PR
10/11DUKE : Hurricane Michael Caused Outages for 31,000 Customers in Florida Panhandl..
DJ
10/11DUKE ENERGY : assessing massive damage in Florida Panhandle following Hurricane ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Dominion, Duke Energy, Georgia Power work to restore power after storm 
10/11Duke Energy, Southern Co. assessing massive damage after hurricane 
10/11Michael slams Florida, charges into Southeast 
10/10Michael transforms into Category 4 storm 
10/09Duke Energy prepares for second hurricane as Michael moves toward Florida 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.