Duke Energy : 11-K

06/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

ANNUAL REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

of

DUKE ENERGY

RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

Commission File Number 1-32853

Issuer of Securities held pursuant to the Plan is

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

550 South Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28202-1803

DUKE ENERGY

RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

3

Financial Statements:

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

4

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

5

Notes to Financial Statements

6

Supplementary Information:

Form 5500, Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i-Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018

12

NOTE: All other schedules described by Section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, have been omitted because they are not applicable.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Benefits Committee of Duke Energy Corporation

Charlotte, North Carolina

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits of the Duke Energy Retirement Savings Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related Notes to Financial Statements (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of Plan management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the auditing standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing audit procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by Plan management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Report on Supplementary Information

The supplementary information of Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplementary information is the responsibility of Plan management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplementary information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplementary information. In forming our opinion on the supplementary information, we evaluated whether the supplementary information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended. In our opinion, the supplementary information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ McCONNELL & JONES LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditors since 2008.

Houston, Texas

June 21, 2019

DUKE ENERGY

RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31, 2018 and 2017

(IN THOUSANDS)

2018

2017

Assets

Investments

Investments at fair value

$

7,482,463

$

7,771,970

Fully benefit-responsive investment contracts at contract value

541,759

501,477

Total investments

8,024,222

8,273,447

Receivables

Notes receivable from participants

144,259

140,838

Employer's contributions

5,100

4,801

Pending transfer from Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. plans

-

253,617

Total receivables

149,359

399,256

Total Assets

8,173,581

8,672,703

Net assets available for benefits

$

8,173,581

$

8,672,703

See Notes to Financial Statements

4

DUKE ENERGY

RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

(IN THOUSANDS)

Additions to net assets attributed to:

Investment income (loss)

Net depreciation in fair value of investments

$

(394,553)

Interest and dividends

83,903

Net investment loss

(310,650)

Interest income on notes receivable from participants

6,924

Contributions

Participants

295,308

Employer

211,530

Participants' rollover

29,425

Total contributions

536,263

Total additions

232,537

Deductions from net assets attributed to:

Benefits paid to participants

725,690

Administrative Fees

8,438

Total deductions

734,128

Net decrease prior to transfers

(501,591)

Transfer from Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. 401(k) and Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. Money Purchase Pension Plan

2,469

Net decrease

(499,122)

Net assets available for benefits, beginning of year

8,672,703

Net assets available for benefits, end of year

$

8,173,581

See Notes to Financial Statements

5

