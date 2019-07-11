Log in
Duke Energy : 4

0
07/11/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

HYLER JAMES B JR

Duke Energy CORP[ DUK ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

10% Owner

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

07/09/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

550 S. TRYON STREET

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

CHARLOTTE

NC

28202

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

(D)

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Director

Savings

Plan

(1)

07/09/2019

A

69

(2)

(3)

Common

69

$89.4

5,524

D

Restricted

Stock

Stock Unit

Deferrals

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Converts to Common Stock on a 1-for-1 basis.
  2. Generally payable upon reporting person's termination of service.
  3. Expiration date not applicable.

Remarks:

David S. Maltz, attorney-in- fact for James B. Hyler, Jr.

** Signature of Reporting Person

07/09/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
