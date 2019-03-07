Duke Energy : 424B5

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration Statement No. 333-213765

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Subject to Completion

Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated March 6, 2019

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus dated January 26, 2017)

$

$

$

Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2022 % Senior Notes due 2022

Duke Energy Corporation is offering $ aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes in two series. We are offering $ aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Floating Rate Notes") and $ aggregate principal amount of % Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Fixed Rate Notes," and together with the Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes"). The per annum interest rate on the Floating Rate Notes will be reset quarterly based on the three-month LIBOR plus basis points. The per annum interest rate on the Fixed Rate Notes will be %.

We will pay interest on the Floating Rate Notes quarterly in arrears on , , and of each year, beginning on

,

2019. The Floating Rate Notes will mature as to principal on March 11, 2022. We will pay interest on the Fixed Rate Notes semi-annually in arrears on and of each year, beginning on , 2019. The Fixed Rate Notes will mature as to principal on March 11, 2022.

We may redeem the Fixed Rate Notes at our option at any time, in whole or in part and from time to time, at the applicable redemption price, as described in this prospectus supplement under the caption "Description of the Notes-Fixed Rate Notes-Optional Redemption." We may not redeem the Floating Rate Notes prior to maturity. The Notes will not have the benefit of any sinking fund. The Notes will be our direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, ranking equally in priority with all of our existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness and senior in right of payment to all of our existing and future subordinated debt.

The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any automated quotation system. Currently, there is no public market for the Notes. Please read the information provided under the caption "Description of the Notes" in this prospectus supplement and "Description of Debt Securities" in the accompanying prospectus for a more detailed description of the Notes.

Investing in the Notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-7 of this prospectus supplement.

Proceeds to Duke

Underwriting Energy Corporation

Price to Public(1)

Discount(2)

Before Expenses

Per Floating Rate Note Total Floating Rate Notes Per Fixed Rate Note Total Fixed Rate Notes

%%%

$

$

$

%%

%

$

$

$

(1) Plus accrued interest from March

, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.

(2) The underwriters have agreed to reimburse us for a portion of our expenses incurred in connection with these offerings. See "Underwriting (Conflicts of

Interest)."

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We expect the Notes to be ready for delivery only in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, S.A. and Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V., on or about March , 2019.

Joint Book-Running Managers

J.P. Morgan

Scotiabank

The date of this prospectus supplement is March

, 2019.

You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus authorized by us. We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized anyone to provide you with information that is different. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any free writing prospectus authorized by us is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document containing the information or such other date as may be specified therein. Our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those respective dates.

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of these offerings. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information, some of which does not apply to these offerings.

If the description of the offerings varies between this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement.

It is important for you to read and consider all information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in making your investment decision. You should also read and consider the information contained in the documents to which we have referred you in "Where You Can Find More Information" in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

Unless we have indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to "Duke Energy," "we," "us" and "our" or similar terms are to Duke Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Notice to Prospective Investors in the European Economic Area

None of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any related free writing prospectus is a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (as defined below). This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus have been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in any Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") which has implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State") will only be made to a legal entity which is a qualified investor under the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in that Relevant Member State of Notes which are the subject of one of the offerings contemplated in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus may only do so with respect to Qualified Investors. Neither Duke Energy Corporation nor the underwriters have authorized, nor do they authorize, the making of any offer of Notes other than to Qualified Investors. The expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended or superseded), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors-The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended or superseded (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Notice to Prospective Investors in the United Kingdom

The communication of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any related free writing prospectus, and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as

a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any related free writing prospectus or any of their contents.

