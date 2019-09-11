Log in
03:27aDUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
09/10DUKE ENERGY : Transit bus charging in Asheville gets $200,000 boost from Duke Energy
PR
09/09DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
Duke Energy : 424B5

09/11/2019 | 03:27am EDT

Use these links to rapidly review the document

TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement

Table of Contents Prospectus

Table of Contents

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-213765

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

maximum

offering price

Proposed

Per Share of

maximum

Amount of

Title of each class of securities

Amount to be

Series B

aggregate offering

registration

to be registered

registered

Preferred Stock

price

fee(1)

4.875% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative

Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

1,000,000

$1,000.00

$1,000,000,000

$121,200.00

  1. The filing fee, calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, has been transmitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the securities offered by means of this prospectus supplement.

Table of Contents

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus dated March 25, 2019)

$1,000,000,000

1,000,000 Shares of 4.875% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(Liquidation Preference of $1,000 Per Share)

Duke Energy Corporation is offering 1,000,000 shares of 4.875% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $1,000 liquidation preference per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock").

Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock, when, as and if declared by our board of directors (the "Board") or any duly authorized committee of the Board, will be payable on the liquidation preference

amount, on a cumulative basis, semi-annually in arrears on the 16th day of March and September of each year, commencing on March 16, 2020. Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock will accumulate daily and be cumulative from, and including, the date of original issuance of the Series B Preferred Stock.

The initial dividend rate for the Series B Preferred Stock will be 4.875% per annum from and including the date of original issue to, but excluding, September 16, 2024 (the "First Call Date"). On and after the First Call Date, the dividend rate on the Series B Preferred Stock for each Reset Period (as defined herein) will be equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate as of the most recent Reset Dividend Determination Date plus a spread of 3.388%. A pro-rated initial dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock offered hereby will be payable on March 16, 2020 in an amount equal to approximately $24.9167 per share, when, as and if declared by the Board or any duly authorized committee of the Board.

The shares of Series B Preferred Stock are perpetual and have no maturity date. We may, at our option, redeem the Series B Preferred Stock:

  • in whole or in part, from time to time, on the First Call Date or on any fifth anniversary of the First Call Date (each, a "Reset Date") at a redemption price in cash equal to $1,000 per share; or
  • in whole but not in part, at any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a "Ratings Event" (as defined herein), at a redemption price in cash equal to $1,020 per share (102% of the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share),

plus, in each case, all accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but excluding, such redemption date. See "Description of the Series B Preferred Stock-Optional Redemption."

The Series B Preferred Stock will not have voting rights, except as set forth under "Description of the Series B Preferred Stock-Voting Rights."

The Series B Preferred Stock is a new issue of securities with no established trading market. We do not intend to apply for listing of the Series B Preferred Stock on any securities exchange or for inclusion of the Series B Preferred Stock in any automated dealer quotation system.

Investing in the Series B Preferred Stock involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-11 of this prospectus supplement.

Price to the Public(1)

Per Share

Total

$

1,000.00

$

1,000,000,000

Underwriting Discount(2)

$

12.50

$

12,500,000

Proceeds to Duke Energy Corporation Before Expenses

$

987.50

$

987,500,000

  1. The price to the public does not include accumulated dividends, if any, that may be declared. Dividends, if declared, will accumulate from the date of original issuance, which is expected to be September 12, 2019.
  2. The underwriters have agreed to make a payment to us in an amount equal to $2,500,000, including in respect of expenses incurred by us in connection with this offering. See "Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest)."

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We expect the Series B Preferred Stock to be ready for delivery only in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, S.A. and Euroclear Bank SA/NV, on or about September 12, 2019.

Joint Book-Running Managers

Barclays

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

J.P. Morgan

Co-Managers

Santander

Regions Securities LLC

The Williams Capital Group, L.P.

Junior Co-Managers

CastleOak Securities, L.P.

Drexel Hamilton

Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C.

The date of this prospectus supplement is September 9, 2019.

Table of Contents

You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus authorized by us. We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized anyone to provide you with information that is different. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any free writing prospectus authorized by us is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document containing the information or such other date as may be specified therein. Our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those respective dates.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Prospectus Supplement

Page

About this Prospectus Supplement

S-1

Prospectus Supplement Summary

S-2

Risk Factors

S-11

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

S-15

Use of Proceeds

S-17

Capitalization

S-18

Description of the Series B Preferred Stock

S-19

Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations

S-29

Certain Benefit Plan Investor Considerations

S-33

Book-Entry System

S-36

Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest)

S-40

Legal Matters

S-46

Where You Can Find More Information

S-46

Prospectus

Page

References to Additional Information

i

About This Prospectus

i

Forward-looking Statements

ii

The Company

1

Risk Factors

1

Use of Proceeds

2

Description of Common Stock

2

Description of Preferred Stock

2

Description of Depositary Shares

3

Description of Debt Securities

4

Plan of Distribution

11

Experts

12

Validity of the Securities

12

Where You Can Find More Information

12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 388 M
EBIT 2019 5 892 M
Net income 2019 3 582 M
Debt 2019 62 763 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,17x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
Capitalization 68 445 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 94,39  $
Last Close Price 93,94  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.85%68 445
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.49%105 350
ENEL SPA31.25%73 583
IBERDROLA31.03%64 929
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.77%63 016
SOUTHERN COMPANY34.38%61 676
