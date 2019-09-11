Duke Energy : 424B5

Table of Contents

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus dated March 25, 2019)

$1,000,000,000

1,000,000 Shares of 4.875% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(Liquidation Preference of $1,000 Per Share)

Duke Energy Corporation is offering 1,000,000 shares of 4.875% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $1,000 liquidation preference per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock").

Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock, when, as and if declared by our board of directors (the "Board") or any duly authorized committee of the Board, will be payable on the liquidation preference

amount, on a cumulative basis, semi-annually in arrears on the 16th day of March and September of each year, commencing on March 16, 2020. Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock will accumulate daily and be cumulative from, and including, the date of original issuance of the Series B Preferred Stock.

The initial dividend rate for the Series B Preferred Stock will be 4.875% per annum from and including the date of original issue to, but excluding, September 16, 2024 (the "First Call Date"). On and after the First Call Date, the dividend rate on the Series B Preferred Stock for each Reset Period (as defined herein) will be equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate as of the most recent Reset Dividend Determination Date plus a spread of 3.388%. A pro-rated initial dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock offered hereby will be payable on March 16, 2020 in an amount equal to approximately $24.9167 per share, when, as and if declared by the Board or any duly authorized committee of the Board.

The shares of Series B Preferred Stock are perpetual and have no maturity date. We may, at our option, redeem the Series B Preferred Stock:

in whole or in part, from time to time, on the First Call Date or on any fifth anniversary of the First Call Date (each, a "Reset Date") at a redemption price in cash equal to $1,000 per share; or

in whole but not in part, at any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a "Ratings Event" (as defined herein), at a redemption price in cash equal to $1,020 per share (102% of the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share),

plus, in each case, all accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but excluding, such redemption date. See "Description of the Series B Preferred Stock-Optional Redemption."

The Series B Preferred Stock will not have voting rights, except as set forth under "Description of the Series B Preferred Stock-Voting Rights."

The Series B Preferred Stock is a new issue of securities with no established trading market. We do not intend to apply for listing of the Series B Preferred Stock on any securities exchange or for inclusion of the Series B Preferred Stock in any automated dealer quotation system.

Investing in the Series B Preferred Stock involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-11 of this prospectus supplement.

Price to the Public(1) Per Share Total $ 1,000.00 $ 1,000,000,000 Underwriting Discount(2) $ 12.50 $ 12,500,000 Proceeds to Duke Energy Corporation Before Expenses $ 987.50 $ 987,500,000

The price to the public does not include accumulated dividends, if any, that may be declared. Dividends, if declared, will accumulate from the date of original issuance, which is expected to be September 12, 2019. The underwriters have agreed to make a payment to us in an amount equal to $2,500,000, including in respect of expenses incurred by us in connection with this offering. See "Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest)."

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We expect the Series B Preferred Stock to be ready for delivery only in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, S.A. and Euroclear Bank SA/NV, on or about September 12, 2019.