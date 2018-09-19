Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : CEO Lynn Good's statement on President Trump's visit to North Carolina to view Hurricane Florence damage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

HAVELOCK, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTE TO EDITORS: Today, President Trump came to North Carolina to inspect the recovery effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which caused historic death and destruction in the region. Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good participated in a briefing to update the president and other federal officials on the company's work to restore power to 1.6 million customers, with another 140,000 remaining. 

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

The following statement can be attributed to Lynn Good, chairman and CEO of Duke Energy:

"The president's concern for the people of the Carolinas, some of whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Florence, is deeply appreciated.

"I was honored to share the very strong progress we have made to restore power throughout our service territory – but our most challenging work remains as we focus on those communities devastated by this storm, particularly in the coastal areas.

"Federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with Gov. Cooper and his administration, have been great partners. Their leadership and cooperation are invaluable to our work.

"We've assembled our largest restoration force ever in the Carolinas – over 20,000 workers – to help customers in the wake of Florence. In addition, thousands of employees across our company have volunteered and thrown themselves into helping restore power as fast as conditions allow. Helping customers in times like these brings out the best in our company and employees.

"We've seen firsthand the historic impact this storm has had on our customers and the communities we're proud to serve, and we will not rest until every one of them is restored."

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-ceo-lynn-goods-statement-on-president-trumps-visit-to-north-carolina-to-view-hurricane-florence-damage-300715512.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
06:57pDUKE ENERGY : CEO Lynn Good's statement on President Trump's visit to North Caro..
PR
03:45pDUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas advises customers on storm-damaged natural ga..
PR
03:18pDUKE ENERGY : has already restored the service of 1.2 million customers, there a..
AQ
03:18aDUKE ENERGY : crews continue to focus on Carolinas’ hardest-hit regions; p..
PU
03:14aDUKE ENERGY : crews continue to focus on Carolinas' hardest-hit regions; power r..
PR
09/18DUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
09/18DUKE ENERGY : estimates power restoration times for Carolinas customers followin..
PR
09/17Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : Says Flooding Limits Access to N.C. Nuclear Plant
DJ
09/17Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Duke Energy closes coal ash breach but spill flows into Lake Sutton 
09/17ALTAGAS : Abandoning Canada, Will The Company Win Over U.S. Investors? 
09/17Duke Energy suffers another coal ash spill at North Carolina site, EPA says 
09/17Duke Energy says power restored to 1.2M customers hit by Florence 
09/17The Next Phase To The Trade War (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.