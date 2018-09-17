Duke Energy : Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink

By Jon Kamp and Erin Ailworth

NEW BERN, N.C. -- Flooding remained a major concern Monday as North Carolina continued to grapple with Florence's effects and officials monitored vulnerable dams for potential breaches, even as the storm moved north.

Florence, now a tropical depression, has been blamed for at least 23 deaths in the Carolinas since it began battering the region as a hurricane late last week, according to authorities in both states. While the storm moves toward the Northeast, swollen rivers are still a problem, with some not forecast to crest until later this week.

"The next few days will be long ones as the flooding continues," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference Monday.

At least 17 storm-related deaths have occurred in North Carolina, including a 3-month-old boy killed when a falling pine tree crushed a mobile home on Sunday. Authorities on Monday found the body of a 1-year-old boy who was carried away by rushing waters in Union County on Sunday.

The storm has prompted thousands of rescues from floodwaters, sent at least 17,000 people in the Carolinas into shelters, plunged hundreds of thousands of homes into darkness and flooded roadways from small streets to major interstates.

About 450,000 power customers were still offline in North Carolina early Monday, according to utilities in the state. Hard-hit Duke Energy on Monday said it had restored power to more than 1.2 million customers.

As the storm moved north Monday, about 11,000 customers were offline in Virginia by mid-afternoon, according to reports from utilities.

Authorities have been keeping a close eye on dams as floodwaters rise and have ordered evacuations near several dams in North Carolina, from the state's northwest corner to its south-central border.

These include residents living near the dams at Richmond Mill Pond and Fair Lakes in Scotland County, where authorities declared a state of emergency Sunday evening and ordered about 500 people to evacuate. Water spilled over the top of the Richmond Mill Pond dam, but the earthen dam didn't fail, said Roylin Hammond, the county's emergency management coordinator.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had staff at both Scotland County dam locations Monday afternoon assessing the situation. "We're not letting people go back into the area below the dams until we have confirmation it is safe and secure," Mr. Hammond said.

Elsewhere, authorities on Sunday urged residents downriver from dams in Creston, N.C., and Hoke County, N.C., to evacuate due to vulnerable dams.

In heavily flooded New Bern, N.C., City Manager Mark Stephens said the storm has caused at least $6 million in damage. Preliminary estimates show about 4,300 homes and at least 300 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the storm, he said at a news conference Monday. Emergency responders have rescued more than 800 people there from flood waters, he said.

"Our city has suffered, obviously, one of the most devastating storms in its 308-year history this past week," Mr. Stephens said. "As you can expect, this is a significant setback at the hands of mother nature."

In Wilmington, a city near the coast that has been cut off by flooding, authorities said they were able to open up a single route into town and send in 23 trucks with food, water and supplies.

The continuing flooding poses a potential contamination risk for North Carolina's drinking-water supply. There is also concern that heavy rains could breach hog-waste lagoons in the state, which is a major pork producer.

State officials have reported problems with more than half a dozen waste lagoons in several counties. The open-air holding ponds present a risk of contaminating groundwater with manure stored on the state's 2,100 hog farms.

Michael Regan, head of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, said on Monday the agency has received reports of one waste lagoon that was breached in Duplin County, which has the state's greatest concentration of hog farms.

He said there were also reports that five waste lagoons in Jones and Pender counties had overtopped, or were spilling over from heavy rainfall. Separately, two waste lagoons in Jones County had been inundated with floodwaters.

Reports are continuing to come in and, as soon as the environment is safe the department will send staff to evaluate those reports, Mr. Regan said.

A CSX Corp. freight train derailed in Anson County, southeast of Charlotte, at about 6 p.m. ET Sunday, sending nine locomotives and five railcars off the tracks. It wasn't immediately clear whether that derailment was storm-related.

--Kris Maher, Jacob Bunge and Ben Kesling contributed to this article.

