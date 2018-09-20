Duke Energy : Florence Rains Continue to Hit Duke's Sutton Plant

By Bowdeya Tweh



Duke Energy Corp. said Thursday that Florence-related rainfall has caused a river to spill over into a cooling lake for one of its North Carolina power plants.

The utility said two valves have been opened to release water from the lake as a result of flooding on Cape Fear River. The company said it is unlikely lake water will create a measurable change in area water levels.

Sutton Lake, built in 1972, is a 1,100-acre reservoir to supply cooling water to the L.V. Sutton power plant near Wilmington, N.C.

Earlier this week, Duke Energy reported heavy rains washed out a portion of a landfill at the power plant used for coal ash disposal.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com