Duke Energy : Florence Washes Away Portion of Coal-Ash Landfill in North Carolina

CAPE FEAR, N.C. -- Heavy rains from Florence washed out a portion of a landfill used to dispose of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity.

Part of the earthen top of the 20-foot tall landfill was gone, exposing the deep gray ash beneath, and an undetermined amount of the coal ash washed into nearby Lake Sutton, which feeds into the Cape Fear River.

Duke Energy Corp., owner of the coal-ash landfill at the L. V. Sutton Power Plant near Wilmington, N.C., said crews were on the scene assessing the situation. Paige Sheehan, a company spokeswoman, said she believed a ditch around the landfill's perimeter contained some of the washed-away coal ash, but some escaped into the lake.

"We think it is very unlikely it made it to the river," said Ms. Sheehan. "We feel very confident that public health and the environment remain very well protected."

The company's initial estimate was that 2,000 cubic yards of coal ash was washed out of the landfill, she said. Two thousand cubic yards is about two-thirds of an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Coal ash is byproduct from coal-fired power plants, which scrub potential air pollutants from their emissions. That ash can contain arsenic, selenium, lead and mercury.

Sunday afternoon, bulldozers could be seen hauling sand to repair two breaches in the containment area. A thick gray discharge was still flowing out.

The Sutton coal plant is no longer active, and Duke is moving the coal ash from a lagoon to a lined landfill. That operation is ongoing.

The Environmental Protection Agency is working with the state of North Carolina and Duke to monitor coal-ash storage in the region, Reggie Cheatham, the director of the agency's Office of Emergency Management, said at a Sunday briefing.

"We have no other reported breaches," he said. "This particular breach is on site and still a ways from the Cape Fear River."

Kemp Burdette, who monitors Cape Fear River for the environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance, left his flooding house early Sunday to investigate the erosion and leakage at the coal-ash storage facility. He said he is concerned that the discharge might be making its way into the Cape Fear River.

Duke has been working for several years to move the ash from ponds into lined landfills meant to permanently store the material. The active cell of the landfill was covered with earth before Hurricane Florence. But there was too much rain: the facility recorded about 30 inches of rain since Friday.

There are 26 active coal-ash sites in the Carolinas, according to Southeast Coal Ash, an ad hoc group of environmental organizations. A 2008 coal-ash spill in Kingston, Tenn., highlighted the threat to the environment of these facilities, and power companies such as Duke have been under federal and legal pressure to clean up coal-ash ponds.

Duke said it began emptying its coal-ash ponds at the Sutton plant about three years ago. The ash was being moved to a nearby lined landfill, where it was buried and covered.

Mr. Burdette said the issues at the facility are significant because the new coal-ash storage system is in use partly as a result of a lawsuit brought by environmentalists, including his organization.

"This could be the first significant failure," he said, of that system.

