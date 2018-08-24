Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : Florida proposes more solar, grid improvements for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida (DEF) today announced plans to bring more solar power to its system, as well as improvements to the grid that will enhance reliability, security and resilience in 2019. 

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Today's filings with the Florida Public Service Commission demonstrate how the company is delivering on its promise to provide a smarter energy future.

The company is offering more value for customers through investments in its state-of-the-art Citrus Combined Cycle Natural Gas Plant and Hamilton Solar Power Plant, and grid improvements such as smart-thinking technology.

In addition to these smarter energy future investments, DEF also filed its annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause rates for 2019.

Beginning January 2019, typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh will see an increase of 88 cents (less than 1 percent) in their monthly bill.

"Customers expect us to deliver electricity that is reliable, increasingly clean and more secure, while also providing more value and options every single day," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We're working to accomplish these critical goals by making investments to build a smarter energy future."

Building a Smarter Energy FutureSM

Duke Energy Florida broke ground on the Hamilton Solar Power Plant in Jasper, Fla., in early July. Once operational, the facility will be 74.9 megawatts (MWs) in size, which is enough to power more than 20,000 homes at peak production, and will begin serving customers in December 2018. The Hamilton Solar Facility is part of DEF's plan to add 700 MWs of cost-effective solar facilities in Florida.

The second unit at DEF's Citrus Combined Cycle Facility will also begin serving customers in December 2018. The first Citrus unit will begin serving customers in October 2018, making the combined cycle facility the most efficient power plant in DEF's fleet due to its use of clean-burning natural gas and highly efficient technology.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 9,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

Duke Energy Florida is a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ana Gibbs
Office: 727.820.4722 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-florida-proposes-more-solar-grid-improvements-for-2019-300702234.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
10:18pDUKE ENERGY : Florida proposes more solar, grid improvements for 2019
PR
08/23DUKE ENERGY : Indiana utility regulators approve proposal from Duke Energy and c..
PR
08/23DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont urges customers who turned off their service for the summ..
PU
08/21DUKE ENERGY : linemen win regional contest; advance to International Lineman's R..
PR
08/20DUKE ENERGY : selects six companies to receive Power Partner award
PR
08/20DUKE ENERGY : boosts economic development and job growth with $275,000 in urban ..
AQ
08/17DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
08/16DUKE ENERGY CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
08/15DUKE ENERGY : Foundation grants will help strengthen nonprofits, provide access ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:51aJohn's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
08/22Duke Energy says coal cutbacks to continue despite Trump rollback plan 
08/22MILLION-DOLLAR PORTFOLIO : First Month 
08/22Virginia regulator declines calls to reconsider water permits for pipelines 
08/21Jane's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.