Duke Energy : Florida proposes more solar, grid improvements for 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida (DEF) today announced plans to bring more solar power to its system, as well as improvements to the grid that will enhance reliability, security and resilience in 2019.

Today's filings with the Florida Public Service Commission demonstrate how the company is delivering on its promise to provide a smarter energy future.

The company is offering more value for customers through investments in its state-of-the-art Citrus Combined Cycle Natural Gas Plant and Hamilton Solar Power Plant, and grid improvements such as smart-thinking technology.

In addition to these smarter energy future investments, DEF also filed its annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause rates for 2019.

Beginning January 2019, typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh will see an increase of 88 cents (less than 1 percent) in their monthly bill.

"Customers expect us to deliver electricity that is reliable, increasingly clean and more secure, while also providing more value and options every single day," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We're working to accomplish these critical goals by making investments to build a smarter energy future."

Duke Energy Florida broke ground on the Hamilton Solar Power Plant in Jasper, Fla., in early July. Once operational, the facility will be 74.9 megawatts (MWs) in size, which is enough to power more than 20,000 homes at peak production, and will begin serving customers in December 2018. The Hamilton Solar Facility is part of DEF's plan to add 700 MWs of cost-effective solar facilities in Florida.

The second unit at DEF's Citrus Combined Cycle Facility will also begin serving customers in December 2018. The first Citrus unit will begin serving customers in October 2018, making the combined cycle facility the most efficient power plant in DEF's fleet due to its use of clean-burning natural gas and highly efficient technology.

