Duke Energy : Florida's transfer of customers to Peace River Electric Cooperative nears completion

About Territorial Agreements

To avoid construction of duplicate electrical facilities, territorial agreements establish the geographic areas where each utility is the exclusive provider of electric service. The service boundaries between Duke Energy and PRECO were revised to ensure customers continue to receive safe and reliable electric service. In accordance with Florida state statutes, changes in territorial agreements must be approved by the Florida PSC. Final approval for the revised Duke Energy and PRECO territorial agreement was received on February 22, 2019.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 8,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Peace River Electric Cooperative

Peace River Electric Cooperative (PRECO), a Touchstone Energy® distribution electric cooperative headquartered in Wauchula, Fla., provides electric service and energy solutions to more than 45,000 member/consumers in 10 central Florida counties: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Osceola, Polk and Sarasota. Through almost 4,000 miles of power lines, the electric cooperative has been in business since 1940 as a member-owned, not-for-profit organization.