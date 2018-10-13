Duke Energy : Florida updating power restoration times to customers impacted by Hurricane Michael

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy continues to update restoration times for the 20,000 remaining customers without power in the Florida Panhandle.

Affected customers can access an online map that will give real-time information as restoration times are updated.

View the timeline here:

More than 4,500 transmission, vegetation and lineworkers are working the Panhandle and hardest hit areas to restore service.

The hurricane damaged numerous electric transmission and distribution facilities, including substations, utility poles, power lines and other key system components – all of which will need to be repaired or replaced before power can be restored to individual customers.

Below are power restoration details by geographical zone.

Zone 1 – Taylor, Madison, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie and Gilchrist counties. Individual power restoration times are available at https://www.duke-energy.com/outages

Zone 2 – Jefferson and Leon counties. Estimated power restoration time is 11:59 p.m. tonight. Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.

Zone 3 – This zone (described below) experienced significant, widespread damage. Duke Energy crews are assessing damage and making repairs as conditions allow. Some areas are difficult to access or totally inaccessible due to road damage, downed trees and large amounts of debris.

Wakulla County : The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than 11:59 p.m. , Sunday, Oct. 14 . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.





The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than , . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details. Franklin County communities of Carabelle, Lanark Village and Panacea : The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than 11:59 p.m. , Monday, Oct. 15 . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.





The majority of customers that can receive power will have their service restored no later than , . Individual power restoration times will be updated as they become available. Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details. Franklin County communities of Dog Island , St. George Island , Eastpoint , Apalachicola and Alligator Point : Estimated power restoration times for these areas will be available today at no later than 6 p.m.

Zone 4 – Bay and Gulf counties. This zone is where the center of the hurricane made landfall, causing massive destruction. Many parts of this zone are difficult to access or totally inaccessible. Some areas will require extensive reconstruction of the electric system. Duke Energy currently is unable to provide an estimated power restoration time for this zone. The company is working hard to determine this information as soon as possible.

Duke Energy's transmission system in this zone experienced extensive damage. Many roads are impassable because they have been either washed away or covered with downed trees and storm debris – making it difficult to access many sections of the zone.

More information

In all counties, estimated times indicate when power will be restored to the majority of customers whose properties did not experience damage or flooding that would prevent electrical service restoration. Many customers will be restored sooner.





Power restoration times in isolated areas might be extended, depending on damage severity.





Damaged or flooded properties first might require repairs by a licensed electrician and/or an electrical inspection by local officials before electric service can be restored. This includes properties whose electric meter boxes were damaged.





For storm or power restoration updates, visit https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/michael/florida – or follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).





Latest damage photos – https://news.duke-energy.com/multimedia-gallery/photos/hurricane-michael-florida

Power line safety

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.





Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.





Report power line hazards by calling 800.228.8485.





If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.





Click here for a video about power line safety.

High-water safety

People who live along lakes and rivers, and in other low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding, should pay close attention to local emergency management officials, the National Weather Service and local media for information about changing weather conditions and rising lake and river levels.





High water conditions can create navigational hazards. The public should use caution and adhere to the advice of local emergency management officials before going on area lakes or rivers.





Members of the public who have electrical service to facilities (piers, outside lighting on seawalls, etc.) on or near water, should have this service de-energized to avoid injuries and equipment damage.

(NYSE: DUK)

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-florida-updating-power-restoration-times-to-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-michael-300730566.html

SOURCE Duke Energy