Duke Energy Corp

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
News 
News

Duke Energy : Get Indiana Approval for Solar Energy Pilot Program

0
06/06/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a solar energy customer pilot program tailored to businesses, schools and nonprofits.

Under the program, eligible customers would lease a solar energy facility from Duke for a period of up to 20 years, while Duke Energy installs, operates, owns and maintains the facility.

Customers would receive all of the kilowatt-hour output of the solar energy equipment through a net-metering arrangement. Duke said this gives customers the advantages for solar power with minimal up-front costs and no maintenance fees.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP 0.67% 87.885 Delayed Quote.1.07%
WTI 1.84% 52.61 Delayed Quote.16.85%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 179 M
EBIT 2019 6 028 M
Net income 2019 3 560 M
Debt 2019 62 110 M
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 17,73
P/E ratio 2020 16,85
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Capitalization 63 500 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.07%62 627
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.74%95 586
ENEL13.52%64 224
IBERDROLA22.60%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.31%60 948
SOUTHERN COMPANY24.80%56 342
