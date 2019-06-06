Duke Energy : Get Indiana Approval for Solar Energy Pilot Program

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a solar energy customer pilot program tailored to businesses, schools and nonprofits.

Under the program, eligible customers would lease a solar energy facility from Duke for a period of up to 20 years, while Duke Energy installs, operates, owns and maintains the facility.

Customers would receive all of the kilowatt-hour output of the solar energy equipment through a net-metering arrangement. Duke said this gives customers the advantages for solar power with minimal up-front costs and no maintenance fees.

