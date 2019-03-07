Log in
03/07 04:02:34 pm
89.58 USD   +0.01%
06:17pDUKE ENERGY : Issues Second Green Bond
DJ
04:31pCLEAN AND GREEN : Duke Energy issues second green bond
PR
03:59pDUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
Duke Energy : Issues Second Green Bond

0
03/07/2019 | 06:17pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), on Thursday said the company completed issuance of $600 million in green bonds to finance eligible environmentally friendly energy projects.

This is the second green bond issue by a Duke Energy utility, the company said. In November of last year, Duke Energy Carolinas issued green bonds in the amount of $1 billion.

Projects under consideration by Duke Energy Progress include construction and procurement of solar generation in North and South Carolina, the company said.

The green bonds were priced at 3.4% fixed-rate coupon and 10-year maturity. Among the underwriters were two diversity banks--Academy Securities, Inc. and C.L. King & Associates--Duke said, adding the banks are owned and primarily staffed by disabled veterans and women.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 231 M
EBIT 2019 6 060 M
Net income 2019 3 555 M
Debt 2019 62 319 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,18
P/E ratio 2020 17,18
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,06x
Capitalization 65 118 M
