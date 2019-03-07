Duke Energy : Issues Second Green Bond

By Stephen Nakrosis



Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), on Thursday said the company completed issuance of $600 million in green bonds to finance eligible environmentally friendly energy projects.

This is the second green bond issue by a Duke Energy utility, the company said. In November of last year, Duke Energy Carolinas issued green bonds in the amount of $1 billion.

Projects under consideration by Duke Energy Progress include construction and procurement of solar generation in North and South Carolina, the company said.

The green bonds were priced at 3.4% fixed-rate coupon and 10-year maturity. Among the underwriters were two diversity banks--Academy Securities, Inc. and C.L. King & Associates--Duke said, adding the banks are owned and primarily staffed by disabled veterans and women.

