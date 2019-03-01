Log in
Duke Energy : March 2019 Update

03/01/2019 | 05:04pm EST

DUKE ENERGY

March 2019 Update

Safe Harbor statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in Duke Energy's SEC filings, available atwww.sec.gov.

Regulation G disclosure

In addition, today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Appendix herein and on our Investor Relations website atwww.duke-energy.com/investors/.

Our investor value proposition

A SOLID LONG-TERM HOLDING

CONSTRUCTIVE JURISDICTIONS, LOW-RISK REGULATED

INVESTMENTS AND BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

  • (1) As of Feb. 28, 2019

  • (2) Subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

  • (3) Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio

  • (4) Based on adjusted diluted EPS off the midpoint of the 2019 guidance range ($5.00) as presented in the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Review and Business Update on Feb. 14, 2019

Advancing our strategic vision

TRANSFORM THECUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Duke Energy - a large scale, highly regulated energy infrastructure company

ELECTRIC UTILITIES & INFRASTRUCTUREGAS UTILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

COMMERCIAL RENEWABLES

  • Operating in six constructive jurisdictions, with attractive allowed ROEs, serving 7.7 million retail customers

  • Below average customer rates(1)

  • Balanced generation portfolio

  • Industry-leading safety performance, as recognized by EEI

  • Five state LDCs serving 1.6 million customers

  • Strong earnings trajectory driven by customer growth, system integrity improvements, and continued expansion of natural gas infrastructure

  • Significant investments in midstream natural gas pipelines and storage facilities

  • Invested ~$5 billion over the past 10 years

  • Approximately 3 GWs of wind and solar on-line

  • Long-term Power Purchase Agreements with creditworthy counterparties

(1) Source: EEI Typical Bills and Average Rates Report, Summer 2018DUKE ENERGY MARCH 2019 UPDATE

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 22:03:05 UTC
