DUKE ENERGY

March 2019 Update

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

In addition, today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation G.

Our investor value proposition

A SOLID LONG-TERM HOLDING

CONSTRUCTIVE JURISDICTIONS, LOW-RISK REGULATED

INVESTMENTS AND BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

(1) As of Feb. 28, 2019

(2) Subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

(3) Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio

(4) Based on adjusted diluted EPS off the midpoint of the 2019 guidance range ($5.00) as presented in the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Review and Business Update on Feb. 14, 2019

Advancing our strategic vision

TRANSFORM THECUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Duke Energy - a large scale, highly regulated energy infrastructure company

ELECTRIC UTILITIES & INFRASTRUCTUREGAS UTILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

COMMERCIAL RENEWABLES

•Operating in six constructive jurisdictions, with attractive allowed ROEs, serving 7.7 million retail customers

•Below average customer rates(1)

•Balanced generation portfolio

•Industry-leading safety performance, as recognized by EEI

•Five state LDCs serving 1.6 million customers

•Strong earnings trajectory driven by customer growth, system integrity improvements, and continued expansion of natural gas infrastructure

•Significant investments in midstream natural gas pipelines and storage facilities

•Invested ~$5 billion over the past 10 years

•Approximately 3 GWs of wind and solar on-line

•Long-term Power Purchase Agreements with creditworthy counterparties

(1) Source: EEI Typical Bills and Average Rates Report, Summer 2018DUKE ENERGY MARCH 2019 UPDATE