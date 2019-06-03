Duke Energy : New rates take effect for Duke Energy Carolinas customers in South Carolina

Rates will remain competitive and below the national average

Changes come after a lengthy and very public process

GREENVILLE, S.C. - New rates became effective on June 1 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers in South Carolina based on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) order issued May 21. The new rates remain below the national average, even after adjustments are made to reflect investments in cleaner, more reliable energy.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 591,000 customers in the Upstate region of South Carolina, including Greenwood, Greenville, Spartanburg, Lancaster and York counties.

The changes in customer rates come after a lengthy and very public process evaluating a request that is at the heart of the company's ability to build a smarter energy infrastructure for South Carolina. The new rates also reflect the company's efforts to deliver electricity that is cleaner than ever, and ensure the best customer service possible. The new rates will also reflect savings from recent tax reform.

Rate impacts

The PSCSC approved an average rate increase of 3.7 percent for all residential customers. Commercial and industrial customers will see an average increase of around 1.6 percent (actual rates vary by customer group and size).

Beginning June 1, a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity monthly will pay about $122.45 per month, an increase of about $4.71.

The final rate order can be viewed on the PSCSC website: https://dms.psc.sc.gov/Attachments/Order/3f9e2cfb-3698-44b8-8b43-f409114edc6a

A rate change was also made June 1 for Duke Energy Progress customers. Duke Energy Progress serves about 169,000 customers in the northeastern part of South Carolina, including Darlington, Florence and Sumter counties.

