Duke Energy : North Carolina Orders Duke To Excavate Coal Ash Impoundments

By Michael Dabaie

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality on Monday ordered Duke Energy Progress LLC to excavate all remaining coal ash impoundments in North Carolina.

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said Monday that based on current estimates, excavating these basins will add $4 billion to $5 billion to the current estimate of $5.6 billion for the Carolinas.

The DEQ said excavation of all six sites is the only closure option that meets the requirements of Coal Ash Management Act to best protect public health. The coal ash must be disposed of in a lined landfill. Duke Energy must submit final excavation closure plans to the DEQ by August 1.

Excavation at some sites will take decades, stretching beyond the current state and federal deadlines, Duke said.

"With respect to the final six sites - which NCDEQ has ruled are low-risk - science and engineering support a variety of closure methods including capping in place and hybrid cap-in-place as appropriate solutions that all protect public health and the environment," Duke Energy said in a statement.

Duke shares were down 1% to $89.13 Monday afternoon.

