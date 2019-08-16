Duke Energy : North Carolina President Stephen De May's statement on the state's draft Clean Energy Plan and company's commitment to a cleaner energy future

NOTE TO EDITORS: Today, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) released its draft Clean Energy Plan, as directed by Governor Cooper's Executive Order 80. Duke Energy participated in the stakeholder workshops held by NCDEQ in the development of the draft plan and will provide additional input during the public comment period.

The following statement can be attributed to Stephen De May, North Carolina president of Duke Energy:

'We appreciate the governor's leadership on energy policy for the state and are currently reviewing the draft plan. Duke Energy has significantly reduced carbon emissions by retiring coal and adding more renewables and cleaner natural gas. We are transitioning our system to even cleaner energy, while upholding our responsibility to provide reliable, affordable power to customers. We look forward to continued dialogue with diverse stakeholders to achieve the critical energy policy objectives for the state of North Carolina.'

