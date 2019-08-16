Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : North Carolina President Stephen De May's statement on the state's draft Clean Energy Plan and company's commitment to a cleaner energy future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

NOTE TO EDITORS: Today, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) released its draft Clean Energy Plan, as directed by Governor Cooper's Executive Order 80. Duke Energy participated in the stakeholder workshops held by NCDEQ in the development of the draft plan and will provide additional input during the public comment period.

The following statement can be attributed to Stephen De May, North Carolina president of Duke Energy:

'We appreciate the governor's leadership on energy policy for the state and are currently reviewing the draft plan. Duke Energy has significantly reduced carbon emissions by retiring coal and adding more renewables and cleaner natural gas. We are transitioning our system to even cleaner energy, while upholding our responsibility to provide reliable, affordable power to customers. We look forward to continued dialogue with diverse stakeholders to achieve the critical energy policy objectives for the state of North Carolina.'

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Meredith Archie
24-hour: 800.559.3853

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 18:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
02:42pDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina President Stephen De May's statement on the state's..
PU
08/15DUKE ENERGY CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas reaches agreement on new rates with customer ..
AQ
08/13DUKE ENERGY : grants $205,000 to seven projects to eliminate blight, drive redev..
PU
08/13DUKE ENERGY : grants $205,000 to seven projects to eliminate blight, drive redev..
PR
08/13PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS : reaches agreement on new rates with customer groups in No..
PR
08/12DUKE ENERGY : 424b5
PU
08/12DUKE ENERGY : announces key leadership appointments
AQ
08/12DUKE ENERGY : names new South Carolina state president
AQ
08/12DUKE ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 469 M
EBIT 2019 5 892 M
Net income 2019 3 582 M
Debt 2019 62 606 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 65 050 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 93,76  $
Last Close Price 89,28  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%65 050
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.93%104 037
ENEL SPA19.13%67 834
IBERDROLA30.09%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%63 329
SOUTHERN COMPANY31.22%60 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group