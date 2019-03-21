Duke Energy : Online Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

March 21, 2019

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

I am pleased to invite you to Duke Energy's Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. We look forward to updating you on our plans for the future of Duke Energy and the progress we have made since our last Annual Meeting. We are excited to once again hold this year's Annual Meeting exclusively via live webcast. This is our third year using the online format. It has been well-received by shareholders and enabled us to use technology to open our Annual Meeting to shareholders all over the world and improve our communications with them while still providing them the same opportunities to vote and ask questions that they have had at previous in-person meetings. As a result of the online format, we are able to connect with more participants and answer more questions than we were able to do at previous in-person meetings.

Once again, you will be able to submit questions in writing in advance of the Annual Meeting on our pre-meeting forum at proxyvote.com. An audio broadcast of the Annual Meeting will also be available by phone toll-free at 1.888.254.3590, confirmation code 1907885. Details regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting via live webcast, as well as the items to be voted on, are more fully described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and in the Frequently Asked Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting on page 75 of this proxy statement.

This proxy statement contains details about our strong governance and executive compensation practices and the oversight of Duke Energy's strategy and risks by our Board. The Board has implemented numerous positive changes to our governance practices in recent years, many of which were influenced by the feedback we received from you, our shareholders. These changes are in addition to the progress made on implementing Duke Energy's long-term strategy in 2018, which is further detailed in the 2018 Annual Report that accompanies this proxy statement.

Your participation in the Annual Meeting is important to us. Please review this proxy statement prior to casting your vote as it contains important information relating to the business of the Annual Meeting. Page 1 contains instructions on how you can vote your shares online, by phone, or by mail. It is important that all of our shareholders, regardless of the number of shares owned, participate in the affairs of the Corporation.

Thank you for your continued investment in Duke Energy.

Sincerely,

Lynn J. Good

Chairman, President and CEO

