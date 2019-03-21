Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/21 04:02:35 pm
89.91 USD   +0.59%
05:10pDUKE ENERGY : Online Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:45pDUKE ENERGY : Defa14a
PU
04:45pDUKE ENERGY : Def 14a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : Online Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
March 21, 2019

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

I am pleased to invite you to Duke Energy's Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. We look forward to updating you on our plans for the future of Duke Energy and the progress we have made since our last Annual Meeting. We are excited to once again hold this year's Annual Meeting exclusively via live webcast. This is our third year using the online format. It has been well-received by shareholders and enabled us to use technology to open our Annual Meeting to shareholders all over the world and improve our communications with them while still providing them the same opportunities to vote and ask questions that they have had at previous in-person meetings. As a result of the online format, we are able to connect with more participants and answer more questions than we were able to do at previous in-person meetings.

Once again, you will be able to submit questions in writing in advance of the Annual Meeting on our pre-meeting forum at proxyvote.com. An audio broadcast of the Annual Meeting will also be available by phone toll-free at 1.888.254.3590, confirmation code 1907885. Details regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting via live webcast, as well as the items to be voted on, are more fully described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and in the Frequently Asked Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting on page 75 of this proxy statement.

This proxy statement contains details about our strong governance and executive compensation practices and the oversight of Duke Energy's strategy and risks by our Board. The Board has implemented numerous positive changes to our governance practices in recent years, many of which were influenced by the feedback we received from you, our shareholders. These changes are in addition to the progress made on implementing Duke Energy's long-term strategy in 2018, which is further detailed in the 2018 Annual Report that accompanies this proxy statement.

Your participation in the Annual Meeting is important to us. Please review this proxy statement prior to casting your vote as it contains important information relating to the business of the Annual Meeting. Page 1 contains instructions on how you can vote your shares online, by phone, or by mail. It is important that all of our shareholders, regardless of the number of shares owned, participate in the affairs of the Corporation.

Thank you for your continued investment in Duke Energy.

Sincerely,
Lynn J. Good
Chairman, President and CEO

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
05:10pDUKE ENERGY : Online Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:45pDUKE ENERGY : Defa14a
PU
04:45pDUKE ENERGY : Def 14a
PU
03:15pCURRENT REPORT, ITEMS 1.01 AND 9.01 : 0001104659-19-016553 (34 Act) Size: 1 MB
PU
03:12pDUKE ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/18DUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
AQ
03/18DUKE ENERGY : announces $1 million in grant opportunities to power storm resilie..
PR
03/18DUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
AQ
03/15DUKE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
03/15DUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 180 M
EBIT 2019 6 045 M
Net income 2019 3 569 M
Debt 2019 62 199 M
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
P/E ratio 2020 17,13
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,05x
Capitalization 64 980 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.57%64 980
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.23%90 790
ENEL9.91%64 386
DOMINION ENERGY INC.4.87%59 901
IBERDROLA10.69%57 860
SOUTHERN COMPANY16.53%52 949
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.