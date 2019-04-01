Duke Energy : Piedmont Natural Gas Files to Raise Base Rates Almost 9%

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas said Monday it filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to raise its base rates.

Piedmont's proposed rate increase of approximately 9% applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Piedmont said its average residential customer could expect a monthly bill increase of about $6.

The company said it is seeking to recover costs related to system growth, pipeline integrity management, infrastructure investments, and safety and security upgrades.

If approved, Piedmont anticipates the new rates will go into effect by the end of 2019.

