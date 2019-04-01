Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : Piedmont Natural Gas Files to Raise Base Rates Almost 9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas said Monday it filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to raise its base rates.

Piedmont's proposed rate increase of approximately 9% applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Piedmont said its average residential customer could expect a monthly bill increase of about $6.

The company said it is seeking to recover costs related to system growth, pipeline integrity management, infrastructure investments, and safety and security upgrades.

If approved, Piedmont anticipates the new rates will go into effect by the end of 2019.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.98% 89.14 Delayed Quote.4.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
03:01pDUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas Files to Raise Base Rates Almost 9%
DJ
02:36pDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina Orders Duke To Excavate Coal Ash Impoundments
DJ
02:02pPIEDMONT NATURAL GAS : requests first general rate review in North Carolina sinc..
PR
01:34pDUKE ENERGY : responds to latest milestone in the safe basin closure process
PR
11:46aDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina orders Duke Energy to excavate all coal ash
AQ
08:30aDUKE ENERGY : proposes $76M electric transportation program in North Carolina; S..
PR
03/29DUKE ENERGY CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendmen..
AQ
03/26DUKE ENERGY : 10-k
PU
03/26DUKE ENERGY : announces $1 million in grant opportunities to power storm resilie..
AQ
03/25DUKE ENERGY : Florida announces 3 more solar power plants, totaling 195 megawatt..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 180 M
EBIT 2019 6 045 M
Net income 2019 3 569 M
Debt 2019 62 199 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
P/E ratio 2020 17,25
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
Capitalization 65 488 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 91,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.29%65 488
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.22%92 439
ENEL13.08%65 048
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%61 282
IBERDROLA11.51%57 239
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.67%53 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About