Duke Energy Plans to Cut Florida Rates, Add More Solar Power

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Corp.'s (DUK) Duke Energy Florida said customers will see lower bills in 2020 as it plans to reduce Florida rates by more than 3% while adding solar power and making grid improvements.

Duke said it filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission. Rates for 2020 will reflect the new Lake Placid and Trenton Solar Power Plants, grid improvements, grid reliability investments, and Duke Energy Florida's annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause financials, the company said.

If approved, typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease of $4.69 in their monthly bill beginning January 2020, Duke said. Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 3% and 9%, the company said.

