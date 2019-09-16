Log in
Duke Energy Corp

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Duke Energy Plans to Cut Florida Rates, Add More Solar Power

0
09/16/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Corp.'s (DUK) Duke Energy Florida said customers will see lower bills in 2020 as it plans to reduce Florida rates by more than 3% while adding solar power and making grid improvements.

Duke said it filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission. Rates for 2020 will reflect the new Lake Placid and Trenton Solar Power Plants, grid improvements, grid reliability investments, and Duke Energy Florida's annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause financials, the company said.

If approved, typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease of $4.69 in their monthly bill beginning January 2020, Duke said. Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 3% and 9%, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -1.11% 92.82 Delayed Quote.8.81%
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP -0.18% 60.685 Delayed Quote.16.81%
WTI 11.94% 61.41 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 388 M
EBIT 2019 5 892 M
Net income 2019 3 582 M
Debt 2019 62 763 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,17x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
Capitalization 68 416 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 94,44  $
Last Close Price 93,90  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.81%68 416
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.70%104 679
ENEL SPA30.69%74 218
IBERDROLA31.23%64 881
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.88%64 537
SOUTHERN COMPANY36.91%62 836
