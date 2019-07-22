Duke Energy : Renewables Acquiring 200-MW Solar Project in Texas

By Stephen Nakrosis



Duke Energy Renewables said Monday it was acquiring a 200-MW solar project facility in Texas, which the company said would be the largest in its fleet once it is complete.

Duke is acquiring the project, located in Nolan County, Texas, from 8Minute Solar Energy.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Holstein solar project will be Duke Energy Renewables' third solar generation facility in Texas, the company said, adding it will power the equivalent of 40,000 homes.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed next year.

Duke Energy Renewables is a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy (DUK), and operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S.

