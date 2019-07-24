Log in
Duke Energy : Renewables to Build New Windpower Facility in Oklahoma

07/24/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Renewables on Wednesday said it planned to build a new windpower facility in Oklahoma that would be the largest in its fleet.

The company said construction on the Frontier Windpower II project will begin later this summer, with the facility slated to become fully operational by December of next year.

The 350-megawatt facility, which will be built in Kay County, is an expansion of Duke's Frontier Windpower facility. Once completed, Frontier I and II will generate a total of 550 MW of wind energy, Duke said.

Packaging company Ball Corporation has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement for 161 MW from the facility, Duke said, adding another major corporation signed a deal for 160 MW of power.

Nordex Group will supply 74 4.8-MW wind turbines for the site.

Duke Energy Renewables is a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) and operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

