Duke Energy : S-3ASR

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2019
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
Registration No. 333-
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM S-3
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
Piedmont Natural
Duke Energy
Duke Energy
Duke Energy
Duke Energy
Duke Energy
Duke Energy
Gas
Corporation
Carolinas, LLC
Florida, LLC
Indiana, LLC
Ohio, Inc.
Progress, LLC
Company, Inc.
Delaware
North Carolina
Florida
Indiana
Ohio
North Carolina
North Carolina
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
20-2777218
56-0205520
59-0247770
35-0594457
31-0240030
56-0165465
56-0556998
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
550 South
550 South
229 First
1000 East
139 East
Tryon Street
Tryon Street
Avenue North
Main Street
Fourth Street
410 South
4720 Piedmont
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
St. Petersburg,
Plainfield, IN
Cincinnati,
Wilmington Street
Row Drive
28202
28202
FL 33701
46168
OH 45202
Raleigh, NC 27601
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 382-3853
(704) 382-3853
(704) 382-3853
(704) 382-3853
(704) 382-3853
(704) 382-3853
(704) 364-3120
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)
Karl W. Newlin
Treasurer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Duke Energy Corporation
550 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
(704) 382-3853
(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone numbers, including area code, of agent for service)
Please send copies of all notices, orders and communications to:
Robert T. Lucas III, Esq.
Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Duke Energy Corporation
550 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
(704) 382-3853
Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement as determined by market conditions and other factors.
If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. o
If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ý
If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o
If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o
If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e)
under the Securities Act, check the following box. ý
If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and emerging growth company in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
Large accelerated
ý
o
Duke Energy Corporation
filer
Accelerated filer
o
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Duke Energy Florida, LLC
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Duke Energy Indiana, LLC
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Duke Energy Progress, LLC
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
Piedmont Natural Gas
Large accelerated
company
o
o
Company, Inc.
filer
Accelerated filer
ý
Smaller reporting
o
Non-accelerated filer
company
Emerging growth
o
company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of Securities Act. o
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
Title of each class of Securities
Amount to be
Proposed maximum
Proposed maximum
Amount of
to be registered
registered
offering price per
aggregate offering
registration fee(1)
Common Stock of Duke Energy Corporation, par value $0.001 per share
Preferred Stock of Duke Energy Corporation, par value $0.001 per share
Depository Shares of Duke Energy Corporation(2)
Stock Purchase Contracts of Duke Energy Corporation
Stock Purchase Units of Duke Energy Corporation
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Corporation
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Florida, LLC
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Indiana, LLC
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.
Debt Securities of Duke Energy Progress, LLC
Debt Securities of Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc.
Total(1)
$0
An indeterminate number or amount of the securities of each identified class is being registered as may from time to time be sold at unspecified prices. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable upon exercise, settlement, exchange or conversion of other securities. The securities registered also include such indeterminate amounts and numbers of securities as may be issued upon exercise, settlement, exchange or conversion of securities offered hereunder, including under any applicable anti-dilution provisions. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act, the shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. The registrants are relying on Rule 456(b) and Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act to defer payment of all of the registration fee.
In the event that Duke Energy Corporation elects to offer to the public fractional interests in shares of Preferred Stock registered hereunder, Depositary Shares, evidenced by depositary receipts issued pursuant to a deposit agreement, will be distributed to those persons purchasing such fractional interests, and the shares of Preferred Stock will be issued to the depositary under any such agreement.
Table of Contents
Explanatory Note
This registration statement contains seven (7) separate prospectuses:
The first prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Corporation of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, its Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, its Depositary Shares, and its debt securities.
The second prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first and refunding mortgage bonds, senior notes and subordinated notes.
The third prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Florida, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
The fourth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Indiana, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
The fifth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
The sixth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Progress, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
The seventh prospectus relates to the offering by Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc., a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities.
Information contained herein relating to each registrant is filed separately by such registrant on its own behalf. No registrant makes any representation as to information relating to any other registrant or securities issued by any other registrant.
Table of Contents
Prospectus
Duke Energy Corporation
Common Stock
Preferred Stock
Depositary Shares
Debt Securities
Stock Purchase Contracts
Stock Purchase Units
From time to time, we may offer the securities described in this prospectus separately or together in any combination, in one or more classes or series, in amounts, at prices and on terms that we will determine at the time of the offering.
We will provide specific terms of these offerings and securities in supplements to this prospectus. You should read carefully this prospectus, the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement before you invest. This prospectus may not be used to offer or sell any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement.
Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the trading symbol "DUK."
Investing in our securities involves risks. You should carefully consider the information in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 2 of this prospectus before you invest in any of our securities.
We may offer and sell the securities directly, through agents we select from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers we select. If we use any agents, underwriters or dealers to sell the securities, we will name them and describe their compensation in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of those securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from that sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is September 23, 2019.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Prospectus
REFERENCES TO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
1
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
1
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
1
THE COMPANY
2
RISK FACTORS
2
USE OF PROCEEDS
3
DESCRIPTION OF COMMON STOCK
3
DESCRIPTION OF PREFERRED STOCK
3
DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES
4
DESCRIPTION OF STOCK PURCHASE CONTRACTS AND STOCK PURCHASE UNITS
5
DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES
5
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
12
EXPERTS
13
VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES
14
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:01:10 UTC