Duke Energy : S-3ASR

09/23/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

Use these links to rapidly review the document

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2019

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Piedmont Natural

Duke Energy

Duke Energy

Duke Energy

Duke Energy

Duke Energy

Duke Energy

Gas

Corporation

Carolinas, LLC

Florida, LLC

Indiana, LLC

Ohio, Inc.

Progress, LLC

Company, Inc.

Delaware

North Carolina

Florida

Indiana

Ohio

North Carolina

North Carolina

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

20-2777218

56-0205520

59-0247770

35-0594457

31-0240030

56-0165465

56-0556998

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

550 South

550 South

229 First

1000 East

139 East

Tryon Street

Tryon Street

Avenue North

Main Street

Fourth Street

410 South

4720 Piedmont

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC

St. Petersburg,

Plainfield, IN

Cincinnati,

Wilmington Street

Row Drive

28202

28202

FL 33701

46168

OH 45202

Raleigh, NC 27601

Charlotte, NC 28210

(704) 382-3853

(704) 382-3853

(704) 382-3853

(704) 382-3853

(704) 382-3853

(704) 382-3853

(704) 364-3120

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Karl W. Newlin

Treasurer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Duke Energy Corporation

550 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

(704) 382-3853

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone numbers, including area code, of agent for service)

Please send copies of all notices, orders and communications to:

Robert T. Lucas III, Esq.

Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Duke Energy Corporation

550 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

(704) 382-3853

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement as determined by market conditions and other factors.

If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. o

If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ý

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e)

under the Securities Act, check the following box. ý

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and emerging growth company in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated

ý

o

Duke Energy Corporation

filer

Accelerated filer

o

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Duke Energy Florida, LLC

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Duke Energy Progress, LLC

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

Piedmont Natural Gas

Large accelerated

company

o

o

Company, Inc.

filer

Accelerated filer

ý

Smaller reporting

o

Non-accelerated filer

company

Emerging growth

o

company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of Securities Act. o

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Title of each class of Securities

Amount to be

Proposed maximum

Proposed maximum

Amount of

to be registered

registered

offering price per

aggregate offering

registration fee(1)

Common Stock of Duke Energy Corporation, par value $0.001 per share

Preferred Stock of Duke Energy Corporation, par value $0.001 per share

Depository Shares of Duke Energy Corporation(2)

Stock Purchase Contracts of Duke Energy Corporation

Stock Purchase Units of Duke Energy Corporation

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Corporation

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Florida, LLC

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Ohio, Inc.

Debt Securities of Duke Energy Progress, LLC

Debt Securities of Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc.

Total(1)

$0

  1. An indeterminate number or amount of the securities of each identified class is being registered as may from time to time be sold at unspecified prices. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable upon exercise, settlement, exchange or conversion of other securities. The securities registered also include such indeterminate amounts and numbers of securities as may be issued upon exercise, settlement, exchange or conversion of securities offered hereunder, including under any applicable anti-dilution provisions. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act, the shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. The registrants are relying on Rule 456(b) and Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act to defer payment of all of the registration fee.
  2. In the event that Duke Energy Corporation elects to offer to the public fractional interests in shares of Preferred Stock registered hereunder, Depositary Shares, evidenced by depositary receipts issued pursuant to a deposit agreement, will be distributed to those persons purchasing such fractional interests, and the shares of Preferred Stock will be issued to the depositary under any such agreement.

Table of Contents

Explanatory Note

This registration statement contains seven (7) separate prospectuses:

  1. The first prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Corporation of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, its Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, its Depositary Shares, and its debt securities.
  2. The second prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first and refunding mortgage bonds, senior notes and subordinated notes.
  3. The third prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Florida, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
  4. The fourth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Indiana, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
  5. The fifth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
  6. The sixth prospectus relates to the offering by Duke Energy Progress, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities, including first mortgage bonds and unsecured debt securities.
  7. The seventh prospectus relates to the offering by Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc., a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, of its debt securities.

Information contained herein relating to each registrant is filed separately by such registrant on its own behalf. No registrant makes any representation as to information relating to any other registrant or securities issued by any other registrant.

Table of Contents

Prospectus

Duke Energy Corporation

Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Depositary Shares

Debt Securities

Stock Purchase Contracts

Stock Purchase Units

From time to time, we may offer the securities described in this prospectus separately or together in any combination, in one or more classes or series, in amounts, at prices and on terms that we will determine at the time of the offering.

We will provide specific terms of these offerings and securities in supplements to this prospectus. You should read carefully this prospectus, the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement before you invest. This prospectus may not be used to offer or sell any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the trading symbol "DUK."

Investing in our securities involves risks. You should carefully consider the information in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 2 of this prospectus before you invest in any of our securities.

We may offer and sell the securities directly, through agents we select from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers we select. If we use any agents, underwriters or dealers to sell the securities, we will name them and describe their compensation in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of those securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from that sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is September 23, 2019.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Prospectus

REFERENCES TO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

1

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

1

THE COMPANY

2

RISK FACTORS

2

USE OF PROCEEDS

3

DESCRIPTION OF COMMON STOCK

3

DESCRIPTION OF PREFERRED STOCK

3

DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

4

DESCRIPTION OF STOCK PURCHASE CONTRACTS AND STOCK PURCHASE UNITS

5

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES

5

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

12

EXPERTS

13

VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES

14

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:01:10 UTC
