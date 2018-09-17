Log in
Duke Energy Corp

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Duke Energy : Says Flooding Limits Access to N.C. Nuclear Plant

0
09/17/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said Monday that access to its Brunswick nuclear facility in North Carolina was impeded "due to flooding of local roads by Tropical Storm Florence."

According to a filing with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Duke said the storm has prohibited "plant staff from accessing the site via personal vehicles."

The two reactors on-site at the facility were shut down last week in anticipation of the storm. The facility is located in Smithville Township.

On Monday afternoon, the company said power had been restored to 1.2 million customers, but 300,000 customers were still suffering outages.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP 0.47% 82.08 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
WTI 0.06% 68.77 Delayed Quote.14.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 065 M
EBIT 2018 5 722 M
Net income 2018 3 284 M
Debt 2018 57 728 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,90
P/E ratio 2019 16,45
EV / Sales 2018 4,82x
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
Capitalization 58 199 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.87%58 199
DOMINION ENERGY-11.35%46 980
IBERDROLA-3.25%46 481
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.71%44 521
EXELON CORPORATION11.85%42 577
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.32%35 787
