Duke Energy : Says Flooding Limits Access to N.C. Nuclear Plant

By Stephen Nakrosis



Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said Monday that access to its Brunswick nuclear facility in North Carolina was impeded "due to flooding of local roads by Tropical Storm Florence."

According to a filing with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Duke said the storm has prohibited "plant staff from accessing the site via personal vehicles."

The two reactors on-site at the facility were shut down last week in anticipation of the storm. The facility is located in Smithville Township.

On Monday afternoon, the company said power had been restored to 1.2 million customers, but 300,000 customers were still suffering outages.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com