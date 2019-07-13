Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : Trump declines to set U.S. uranium production quotas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 12:00am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump late Friday declined to issue quotas for domestic uranium production but instead ordered a new 90-day review by a group of federal agencies.

Trump said in a written memorandum he did not concur with a U.S. Commerce Department investigation that found uranium imports threaten to impair U.S. national security.

Trump wrote that while findings "raise significant concerns" he was ordering a deeper review. "A fuller analysis of national security considerations with respect to the entire nuclear fuel supply chain is necessary at this time."

The United States sourced just 7% of its uranium domestically in 2017, with most of the rest coming from Canada, Australia and Russia, according to the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. uranium mining firms, as well as more than two dozen western state lawmakers, have argued that nuclear generators rely heavily on countries such as Russia, China and Kazakhstan for uranium supply from their state-owned companies, who flood the market.

Electric utility companies with nuclear power plants, including Duke Energy and Entergy, fought back hard against the miners' petition, arguing that their costs would spike if they were forced to source uranium domestically.

They had pushed back against the miners' argument that the utilities relied on adversaries like Russia, China and Kazakhstan, saying that the United States, Canada and Australia together accounted for nearly 60 percent of the U.S. uranium supply in 2017.

Trump said the working group would make "recommendations to further enable domestic nuclear fuel production if needed."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.84% 88.7 Delayed Quote.2.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
07/13DUKE ENERGY : Trump declines to set U.S. uranium production quotas
RE
07/11DUKE ENERGY : to build solar power plant at Discovery Park District near Purdue ..
PU
07/11DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
07/10DUKE ENERGY : awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, train..
PR
07/08DUKE ENERGY : increases quarterly dividend payments to shareholders
PR
07/03DUKE ENERGY : to announce second-quarter 2019 financial results on Aug. 6
PR
07/02DUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
07/02DUKE ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02DUKE ENERGY : Cleaner power and more reliable energy drive Duke Energy Indiana r..
PR
07/02DUKE ENERGY PASSES MAJOR RENEWABLE M : 1 gigawatt of owned solar energy capacity
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 342 M
EBIT 2019 5 940 M
Net income 2019 3 533 M
Debt 2019 62 119 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,98x
Capitalization 64 578 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,3  $
Last Close Price 88,7  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.78%65 124
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.04%100 768
ENEL29.06%74 524
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.03%62 512
IBERDROLA22.43%61 073
SOUTHERN COMPANY28.62%58 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About