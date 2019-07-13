Duke Energy : applauds Trump decision on uranium production

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy today issued the following statement in response to a decision by President Donald Trump declining to set uranium production quotas for the United States and ordering a new 90-day review by federal agencies.

Duke Energy's mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, safe and clean energy for our customers. To that end, Duke Energy applauds President Trump's decision on the uranium 232 petition.

Simply put, the President's action ensures Americans can continue to rely on nuclear energy to keep power bills low, the lights on 24/7 and, with zero carbon and other air emissions, our environment clean. We look forward to collaborating with the Nuclear Working Group to craft clean energy policies that benefit all Americans.

