Duke Energy : board appoints Marya Rose as board member

0
02/28/2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's board of directors today announced the appointment of Marya Rose – chief administrative officer at Cummins Inc. – as a new board member, effective March 1, 2019.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Cummins Inc. is a global technology leader based in Indiana that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of reliable clean power solutions – including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other non-traditional power sources.

Rose – a member of Cummins' executive leadership team – oversees nine global functions at the company: communications, marketing, government relations, ethics and compliance, enterprise risk management, facilities, security, corporate responsibility, and shared services. 

"Marya Rose brings strong leadership experience in a wide range of key corporate functions at a highly respected company known for growth and innovation," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chairman, president and CEO. "We're excited to have her join Duke Energy's board during this transformative time for our company, and we look forward to her contributions."

Including Rose, women now comprise 25 percent of Duke Energy's board members (four of 16).

Rose will join two board committees: compensation committee, and regulatory policy and operations committee.

She was named Cummins' chief administrative officer in 2011, after serving as general counsel and corporate secretary for 10 years.

As Cummins' general counsel, Rose transformed the legal function from a U.S. organization to a global one, with lawyers in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Africa. As corporate secretary, she advised Cummins' board on shareholder strategy.

Prior to joining Cummins, Rose served two Indiana governors and practiced law in Indianapolis.

She has held leadership positions on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, the Indianapolis Museum of Art (now Newfields), Hoosier Women Forward, and 16 Tech.

Rose holds a law degree from Indiana University-Indianapolis (now the McKinney School of Law), and a bachelor's degree in political economy from Williams College.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800-559-3853

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-board-appoints-marya-rose-as-board-member-300804584.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
