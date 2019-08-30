Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP

(DUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Duke Energy : continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian; encourages Carolinas customers to prepare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - As Hurricane Dorian nears the U.S. coast, Duke Energy is closely monitoring the storm and its projected path for potential impacts to North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company is preparing for the storm and encourages customers to do the same.

'The forecasted storm track and intensity will likely change between now and the time it potentially affects the Carolinas, so customers should continue to monitor the path of the storm over the holiday weekend and consider their plans if impacts to the Carolinas become more apparent,' said Duke Energy lead meteorologist Steve Leyton. 'Duke Energy crews are ready to respond if outages occur.'

Important reminders

Customers should stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.

For a hurricane kit checklist and important safety information, visit www.ready.gov. In addition, tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it's critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

Outage reporting

Before the storm hits, customers should note how to report power outages. Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:

  • Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device
  • Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)
  • Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 18:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
02:57pDUKE ENERGY : continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian; encourages Carolinas custom..
PU
08/29DUKE ENERGY : urges Florida customers to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
PU
08/29DUKE ENERGY : powers storm resiliency in N.C. communities with $1.1 million in g..
PU
08/27DUKE ENERGY : Site Readiness Program a win for economic development, jobs in Nor..
PU
08/27DUKE ENERGY : Site Readiness Program a win for economic development, jobs in Sou..
PU
08/26DUKE ENERGY : honors six companies with 2019 Power Partner award
AQ
08/23DUKE ENERGY : honors six companies with 2019 Power Partner Award
PU
08/23DUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
08/23DUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
08/22DUKE ENERGY : Renewables completes nine solar projects in conjunction with Georg..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 384 M
EBIT 2019 5 892 M
Net income 2019 3 582 M
Debt 2019 62 763 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,14x
EV / Sales2020 5,15x
Capitalization 67 585 M
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 93,94  $
Last Close Price 92,76  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP7.49%67 585
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.21%105 939
ENEL SPA28.89%74 577
IBERDROLA33.31%65 830
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.82%63 912
SOUTHERN COMPANY32.33%60 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group