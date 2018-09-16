Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : continues to restore power across Carolinas; 830,000 back online already

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 830,000 customers so far in North Carolina and South Carolina out of more than 1.25 million total outages caused by what is now Tropical Storm Florence.  

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Currently, 450,000 customers – 412,000 in North Carolina and 38,000 in South Carolina – remain without power as of 10 a.m. today. The company has 20,000 personnel working to restore power outages, including additional crews from about 25 states. Additional outages are expected today as the storm continues to affect the Carolinas.

Follow updated information

Latest outage numbers can be found here.

With the slow-moving storm and the massive damage in some areas, comprehensive assessments and restoration times have been difficult.

"Mobilizing our crews into the most affected areas has been one of our biggest challenges because of the rapidly changing road conditions due to flooding," said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy incident commander.

To give customers as much information as possible, Duke Energy has established 12 separate areas for restoration across the Carolinas to provide targeted updates. A map showing these areas will be continuously updated. Customers without power will be sent updated information via text messages. See the latest map.

"Duke Energy is providing our customers information as soon as it's available," said Barbara Higgins, the company's senior vice president and chief customer officer. "As the storm progresses, we'll be able to give more specific information about restoration efforts in cities and neighborhoods.

"Duke Energy greatly appreciates customers' patience as crews work as quickly and safely as possible," she added.

In hard-hit areas, estimated restoration times will be determined after field crews first complete damage assessments. That process could take several days due to road closures caused by severe flooding and storm debris, especially in the coastal areas of both states.

In those areas, total power restoration might take weeks, rather than days, due to widespread damage to power lines, utility poles and other key components of the electric grid.

How to report power outages

Storm updates

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines

  • Stay away from fallen and sagging power lines. Keep children, pets and others away from power lines.
  • Consider all power lines – as well as trees, branches and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
  • Use extreme caution when traversing damaged and flooded areas. Energized power lines could be hidden by debris and flood waters.

High-water safety reminders

  • People who live along lakes and rivers, and in other low-lying or flood-prone areas, should pay close attention to local emergency management officials, the National Weather Service and local media for changing weather conditions and rising water levels.
  • Updated lake levels are available at duke-energy.com//lakes and by calling 800.829.5253 (Duke Energy Carolinas lakes) or 800.899.4435 (Duke Energy Progress lakes).

Safety information for extended power outages

In dealing with extended outages, the company recommends:

  • Never use a generator indoors. Always follow manufacturer instructions.
  • Keep at least one battery-powered flashlight where it can be located easily in the dark. Listen for storm information on a battery-powered radio. Keep an extra supply of fresh batteries. Never use outdoor grills in the house.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-continues-to-restore-power-across-carolinas-830-000-back-online-already-300713397.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
04:43pDUKE ENERGY : continues to restore power across Carolinas; 830,000 back online a..
PR
02:38aDUKE ENERGY : Historic rains from Hurricane Florence cause water release at Sutt..
PU
12:38aDUKE ENERGY : Historic rains from Hurricane Florence cause water release at Sutt..
PR
09/15DUKE ENERGY : restores power to more than 637,000 customers out of more than 1.1..
PR
09/15DUKE ENERGY : reports more than 500,000 power outages as of 10 a.m. Saturday
PR
09/14DUKE ENERGY : customers in Carolinas feeling major effects of Hurricane Florence
PR
09/14HURRICANE FLORENCE : Over Half a Million Without Power in Carolinas and Virginia
DJ
09/14DUKE ENERGY : ready for Hurricane Florence with largest Carolinas storm response..
PU
09/13THE LATEST : Storm winds affecting coastal NC
AQ
09/13DUKE ENERGY : calcula de 1 a 3 millones de cortes de suministro electrico debido..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:08aFlorence death toll rises to 11 
09/15Rains from Florence cause release at North Carolina coal ash landfill 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence 
09/14Carolinas brace for Hurricane Florence 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.