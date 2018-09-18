Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Energy Corp    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duke Energy : estimates power restoration times for Carolinas customers following Hurricane Florence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:29am CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy expects to restore power to most North Carolina and South Carolina customers impacted by Hurricane Florence by Sept. 26 at 11:45 p.m. – but the vast majority will be restored sooner.

DUKE_ENERGY_LOGO

"We're doing everything we can to safely restore power to every customer as quickly as conditions allow," said Duke Energy incident commander Howard Fowler. "We won't rest until the job is done."

See the latest map for estimated power restoration times, by geographical area.

Duke Energy will send customers – via text message – additional information, including updated restoration times, when available.

The estimated times apply to customers whose homes and businesses did not experience flooding or other damage that might prevent electrical service restoration.

Locations impacted by flooding or other damage might require repairs by a licensed electrician and/or inspection by local officials before electric service can be restored.

Repair crews working in hard-hit areas

Duke Energy crews already have restored power to 1.2 million customers of the 1.5 million customers who experienced an outage during the storm.

As of 11 p.m., 223,000 customers – most of them in North Carolina – remained without power. The latest outage numbers can be found here.

Many of the remaining impacted customers are located in largely inaccessible coastal areas that experienced historic flooding, multiple road closures and significant structural damage. (See photos under "Photo Downloads" at https://news.duke-energy.com/media-kit.)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) continues to move additional repair crews into those hard-hit areas. More than 20,000 personnel are restoring power across the Carolinas – the company's largest storm response in the region ever.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-estimates-power-restoration-times-for-carolinas-customers-following-hurricane-florence-300714209.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUKE ENERGY CORP
05:29aDUKE ENERGY : estimates power restoration times for Carolinas customers followin..
PR
09/17Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : Says Flooding Limits Access to N.C. Nuclear Plant
DJ
09/17Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink -- Update
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : Florence Pushes Some North Carolina Dams to the Brink
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : outages down to more than 300,000 customers; 1.2 million already r..
PR
09/17DUKE ENERGY : North Carolina Continues to Cope With Flooding From Florence
DJ
09/17DUKE ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/17DUKE ENERGY : North Carolina Continues to Cope With Flooding From Florence
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17ALTAGAS : Abandoning Canada, Will The Company Win Over U.S. Investors? 
09/17Duke Energy suffers another coal ash spill at North Carolina site, EPA says 
09/17Duke Energy says power restored to 1.2M customers hit by Florence 
09/17The Next Phase To The Trade War (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/17WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Next Phase To Trade War 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.